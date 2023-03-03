Carlisle’s Maddy Coombs sprinted out of the pool to grab her jacket and join her teammates on the medal stand for their eighth-place finish in the District 3 Class 3A 200 yard medley relay.

It was one of two moments Friday at the Cumberland Valley natatorium where Coombs felt rushed. The other was her 200 freestyle race, where against a strong balance of competition, the Herd junior was in a chase to the wall to earn a top three honor.

She succeeded in her pursuit, finishing with a bronze medal and time of 1:52.43. It was her best finish in the event at the district level.

“Basically, I just tried to stay with other girls and look at the sidelines to see what my coaches were telling me to do,” Coombs said of her strategy.

"I think it's probably my mentality and staying in a positive mindset."

Muhlenberg’s Sydney Gring flew away with 200 free title behind a time of 1:46.47, which was less than a second off the district record. With Gring’s lead widening each turn into the wall, Coombs channeled a natural instinct.

That instinct was withholding energy reserves for late in the race. Coombs final splits measured at 29.51 and 28.77, a second and two seconds off her initial legs.

“I just naturally do that, I think, in the back half of it,” Coombs said. “But I've been trying to focus on breathing more evenly throughout the race.”

In the same token, the sudden jump from the medley relay to the free had its advantages. There was little time for any doubt or last-minute corrections.

Coombs was joined by Ashleigh Booths, Elizabeth Gobin and Melanie Robertson in the 200 medley relay, and the group reached a time of 1:51.80.

“We had a big pep talk beforehand,” Coombs said. “Our senior Elizabeth (Gobin), she was giving us a good pep talk. And we always have a fun energy which leads to everyone getting exciting about it.”

The Cumberland Valley girls also began laying the framework for a stellar district meet. The quartet of Addison Buckman, Araceli Skiles, Andrea Nguyen and Mary Boone set the tone from the start with a 200 medley relay bronze medal and a time of 1:47.45.

Buckman later struck for a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly — the first individual district medal of her career — touching the wall in 57.70. The Eagles finished the Day 1 session with seventh-place honors in the 200 free relay, as the team of Buckman, Boone, Rondreizelle Colina and Brenna Tinsley strung together a pace of 1:40.16.

