Breaking swimming records becoming first nature for Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe

Breaking records is becoming first nature for Boiling Springs swimmer Braelen Mowe.

The Bubbler senior reset his fourth different record this season in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial dual meet against James Buchanan, crushing the Boiling Springs program and pool record in the boys 100-yard backstroke by recording a time of 53.23 seconds.

Mowe’s most recent record follows a Bubbler pool record in the 100 butterfly and meet and pool records in the 200 induvial medley and 100 fly at the 32nd Dover Invite. The 100 fly record at his home natatorium came in a Dec. 8 nonleague meet against Carlisle, with Mowe touching the wall in 51.06. At Dover, which kicked off the Bubblers’ 2022-23 campaign, the senior went 1:59.02 in the IM and blazed a time of 51.73 in the fly event.

Fellow senior and Buffalo commit Jillian Strine etched her name in the Dover Invite record books, breaking the pool and meet record in the girls 50 freestyle at 24.88.

Boiling Springs swept the Rockets in Tuesday’s meet by scores of 140-26 (girls) and 126-39 (boys). Both Bubbler teams are undefeated at 5-0.

