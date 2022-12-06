Boys Swimming: 2022-23 season team previews with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

As temperatures continue to dip, preparation and competition in the pool is starting to heat up.

With the 2022-23 boys high school swimming and diving season reaching the pool deck, here's a look at the local teams, including key returners, newcomers to watch and outlooks based on information provided by area coaches.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Carlisle

Head coach: Tara Young

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Cayden Plank, jr.; Aidan Lippert, so.; Ben Disbrow, so.; Nathan Sober, so.

Newcomers to watch: Cooper Maschmeyer, fr.

Outlook: The Herd have a bulk of underclassmen on the boys side that could make an immediate impact this winter.

Cumberland Valley

Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Owen Brewer sr.; Kevin Santos sr.; Jonathan Chang jr.; Bode Groh, so.

Newcomers to watch: Mitchell Hearn, fr.; Drew Koslowski, fr.; Will Pesavento, fr.

Outlook: The Eagles return all their top boys simmers, including Chang, who qualified for the PIAA championships last year.

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Cedar Cliff

Head coach: Joseph Chubb

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Ben Kruleski, sr.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Kruleski heads the 2022-23 Colts boys team.

Mechanicsburg

Head coach: Mike Glumac

Key losses: Andrew Wetherhold.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Lance Ginter, sr.; Declan Raniowski, sr.; Gavin Schmidt, sr.; Sparsh Agrawal, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Owen Smith, so.; Daryn Ginter, so.

Outlook: Ginter broke a handful of Wildcat swim records last season and returns for a highly anticipated senior campaign. He will be accompanied by a bunch that includes strong upperclassmen and several young guns.

Red Land

Head coach: Jonathan Klinedinst

Key losses: Travis White.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Gregg Wenhold, sr.; Caden Roland, sr.; Patrick Sisca, sr.; Zander Kirchner, sr.; Josh Seitz, so.; Aidan Trimmer, so.

Newcomers to watch: Antonio Rose, fr.; Nate Jackson, fr.

Outlook: The Patriots lose one senior in White, who was one of the area’s most successful divers in recent years. The Red Land boys bring back riches of experience in the pool, including program record-holder Gregg Wenhold.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Big Spring

Head coach: Evan Jarusewski

Key losses: Matthew Raudabaugh, Luke Hand, Reese Ward

Key returning swimmers/divers: Caleb Stewart, sr.; Nicholas Egger, sr.; Seth Fertig, sr.; Ray Gutshall, so.

Newcomers to watch: Daniel Katora, fr.

Outlook: Two-time state gold medalist Raudabaugh departs the program but the Bulldogs retain a strong senior presence with Stewart, Egger and Fertig.

Boiling Springs

Head coach: Matt Brenner

Key losses: Nathan Book, Giovanni Andreoli.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Braelen Mowe sr.; EJ Heyman sr.; Hunter Kuffa sr.; Riley Morton sr.; Adam Sheaffer sr.; Darren Bakermans, sr.; Aiden Werner, sr.; Keegan Williamson jr.; Nick Trabucco jr.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Matching the Bubbler girls Colonial title, the Boiling Springs boys chances of repeating are high with all but one swimmer returning from last year’s group. Mowe, who was named captain as a junior, holds the same honor this season.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Shannon Novakoski

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Breydon Maggio, sr.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: Maggio qualified for the 2022 state championships and angles a repeat run this year.

Northern

Head coach: Jared Haley

Key losses: No information provided.

Key returning swimmers/divers: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Polar Bears boys look to compete in a tough Colonial division.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman

Key losses: Jed Ritchie, Collin Krause, EJ Johnson.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Bryce Pattillo, jr.; Jacob Pensinger, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Luke Pyne, so.;Amir Saand, so.; Nicholas Fundanish, fr.; Isaiah Kalp, fr.; Everet Rahman, fr.; Jacob Weist, fr.; August Wildermuth, fr.

Outlook: The Greyhounds go through a reload this year with two graduated swimmers and Ritchie transferring out of Shippenburg. Pattillo and Pensinger will lead a very young group this winter.

Trinity

Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff

Key losses: Adam Dopkowski, Nick Shelly.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Ryan Lee, sr.; James Gaudion, jr.; Max Jones, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Josiah Garber, fr.; Ian Gamber, fr.; Andy Jones, fr.

Outlook: The Shamrocks have lost key talent but also return some of their top swimmers. Lee and Gaudion pace a boys group that nearly ended Boiling Springs’ perfect season a year ago.

