Boys Swimming: 2022-23 season team previews with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

As temperatures continue to dip, preparation and competition in the pool is starting to heat up.
With the 2022-23 boys high school swimming and diving season reaching the pool deck, here's a look at the local teams, including key returners, newcomers to watch and outlooks based on information provided by area coaches.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle
Head coach: Tara Young
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Cayden Plank, jr.; Aidan Lippert, so.; Ben Disbrow, so.; Nathan Sober, so.
Newcomers to watch: Cooper Maschmeyer, fr.
Outlook: The Herd have a bulk of underclassmen on the boys side that could make an immediate impact this winter.
Cumberland Valley
Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Owen Brewer sr.; Kevin Santos sr.; Jonathan Chang jr.; Bode Groh, so.
Newcomers to watch: Mitchell Hearn, fr.; Drew Koslowski, fr.; Will Pesavento, fr.
Outlook: The Eagles return all their top boys simmers, including Chang, who qualified for the PIAA championships last year.
KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff
Head coach: Joseph Chubb
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Ben Kruleski, sr.
Newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: Kruleski heads the 2022-23 Colts boys team.
Mechanicsburg
Head coach: Mike Glumac
Key losses: Andrew Wetherhold.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Lance Ginter, sr.; Declan Raniowski, sr.; Gavin Schmidt, sr.; Sparsh Agrawal, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Owen Smith, so.; Daryn Ginter, so.
Outlook: Ginter broke a handful of Wildcat swim records last season and returns for a highly anticipated senior campaign. He will be accompanied by a bunch that includes strong upperclassmen and several young guns.
Red Land
Head coach: Jonathan Klinedinst
Key losses: Travis White.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Gregg Wenhold, sr.; Caden Roland, sr.; Patrick Sisca, sr.; Zander Kirchner, sr.; Josh Seitz, so.; Aidan Trimmer, so.
Newcomers to watch: Antonio Rose, fr.; Nate Jackson, fr.
Outlook: The Patriots lose one senior in White, who was one of the area’s most successful divers in recent years. The Red Land boys bring back riches of experience in the pool, including program record-holder Gregg Wenhold.
COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring
Head coach: Evan Jarusewski
Key losses: Matthew Raudabaugh, Luke Hand, Reese Ward
Key returning swimmers/divers: Caleb Stewart, sr.; Nicholas Egger, sr.; Seth Fertig, sr.; Ray Gutshall, so.
Newcomers to watch: Daniel Katora, fr.
Outlook: Two-time state gold medalist Raudabaugh departs the program but the Bulldogs retain a strong senior presence with Stewart, Egger and Fertig.
Boiling Springs
Head coach: Matt Brenner
Key losses: Nathan Book, Giovanni Andreoli.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Braelen Mowe sr.; EJ Heyman sr.; Hunter Kuffa sr.; Riley Morton sr.; Adam Sheaffer sr.; Darren Bakermans, sr.; Aiden Werner, sr.; Keegan Williamson jr.; Nick Trabucco jr.
Newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: Matching the Bubbler girls Colonial title, the Boiling Springs boys chances of repeating are high with all but one swimmer returning from last year’s group. Mowe, who was named captain as a junior, holds the same honor this season.
East Pennsboro
Head coach: Shannon Novakoski
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Breydon Maggio, sr.
Newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: Maggio qualified for the 2022 state championships and angles a repeat run this year.
Northern
Head coach: Jared Haley
Key losses: No information provided.
Key returning swimmers/divers: No information provided.
Newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Outlook: The Polar Bears boys look to compete in a tough Colonial division.
Shippensburg
Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman
Key losses: Jed Ritchie, Collin Krause, EJ Johnson.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Bryce Pattillo, jr.; Jacob Pensinger, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Luke Pyne, so.;Amir Saand, so.; Nicholas Fundanish, fr.; Isaiah Kalp, fr.; Everet Rahman, fr.; Jacob Weist, fr.; August Wildermuth, fr.
Outlook: The Greyhounds go through a reload this year with two graduated swimmers and Ritchie transferring out of Shippenburg. Pattillo and Pensinger will lead a very young group this winter.
Trinity
Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff
Key losses: Adam Dopkowski, Nick Shelly.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Ryan Lee, sr.; James Gaudion, jr.; Max Jones, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Josiah Garber, fr.; Ian Gamber, fr.; Andy Jones, fr.
Outlook: The Shamrocks have lost key talent but also return some of their top swimmers. Lee and Gaudion pace a boys group that nearly ended Boiling Springs’ perfect season a year ago.
Boys Swimming: 5 local swimmers to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season
Braelen Mowe, sr., Boiling Springs
Swimming in the 200 individual medley and then the 100 butterfly is hard as is. But Mowe makes each swim look effortless, let alone with just one event sandwiched in between. The Bubbler senior cruised to silver medals in the IM and fly at the PIAA 2A championships after producing a duo of gold-medal finishes at districts. In the process, Mowe eradicated three Boiling Springs records.
Jonathan Chang, jr., Cumberland Valley
Chang was the lone local boys swimmer to punch his ticket to the PIAA 3A championships last winter. The then-CV sophomore didn’t make the medal stand at Bucknell but collected his share of district accolades with sixth and eighth-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. His performance at Mid-Penns yielded even higher finishes, swimming to a pair of bronze medals.
Gregg Wenhold, sr., Red Land
Wenhold is one of the best swimmers to come through Lewisberry. He's the outright or shared owner of four Patriot swim records, including the 50 free, 100 free and the 200 and 400 free relays. The Red Land senior placed 12th and 15th in last year’s district 50 and 100 free events and is likely to climb the ladder this season.
Ryan Lee, sr., Trinity
Lee enters his fourth and final year in the competitive pool and has built quite the report card. He added to an already lengthy list of A-plus swims last year, snaring silver medals in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the 2A district championships. Lee concluded his junior campaign with an eighth-place tally in the breaststroke at states and had previously contributed to a gold-medal 200 medley relay swim at districts.
James Gaudion, jr., Trinity
Gaudion, who teamed with Lee and then-seniors Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski to mine district 200 medley relay gold, is another force in head coach Samantha Shirtliff’s lineup. Aside from his team contributions, Gaudion swam to district 2A bronze in the 100 back and eighth in the 200 free. His states’ showing included an 18th-place tally in the 100 back.
