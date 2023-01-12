 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
High School Swimming

Boiling Springs swimming raises over $500 for Shippensburg swimmer's family in Black Out Cancer night

  • Updated
  • 0
Boiling Springs Swimming Black Out Cancer Night

The Boiling Springs swimming team held a Black Out Cancer night Thursday in a meet against Shippensburg and raised $500 for Greyhound junior Kimber Beeler and her family.

 Photo provided by Jonathan Hoffman

The Bubblers swept the Polar Bears in a Colonial dual meet.

The Boiling Springs swimming team held a Black Out Cancer night Thursday in a meet against Shippensburg and raised over $500 for Greyhound junior Kimber Beeler and her family.

Beeler’s mom, Amanda, is undergoing treatments for brain cancer. Shippensburg introduced its “Swim, Dive, Fight — Together” fundraiser last month for the Beeler family, which included a T-shirt sale. The team also launched a GoFundMe, which reached $1,185 as of Thursday.

The Greyhounds will host their own fundraising event Tuesday when they welcome East Pennsboro for a dual meet at 4:30 p.m. The ‘Hounds will wear special shirts and swim caps in support of the Beeler family.

At the midpoint of the season, these local swimmers are lighting up the leaderboards
Another Braelen Mowe swimming record highlights Boiling Springs sweep of Northern

The Bubblers swept Shippensburg in Thursday’s meet by scores of 129-50 (boys) and 118-65 (girls). The Boiling Springs boys extended their undefeated season to 8-0 while the girls improved to 8-1.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News