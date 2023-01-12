Boiling Springs swimming raises over $500 for Shippensburg swimmer's family in Black Out Cancer night

Sentinel Staff
The Bubblers swept the Polar Bears in a Colonial dual meet.
Christian Eby
The Boiling Springs swimming team held a Black Out Cancer night Thursday in a meet against Shippensburg and raised over $500 for Greyhound junior Kimber Beeler and her family.
Beeler’s mom, Amanda, is undergoing treatments for brain cancer. Shippensburg introduced its “Swim, Dive, Fight — Together” fundraiser last month for the Beeler family, which included a T-shirt sale. The team also launched a
GoFundMe, which reached $1,185 as of Thursday.
The Greyhounds will host their own fundraising event Tuesday when they welcome East Pennsboro for a dual meet at 4:30 p.m. The ‘Hounds will wear special shirts and swim caps in support of the Beeler family.
The Bubblers swept Shippensburg in Thursday’s meet by scores of 129-50 (boys) and 118-65 (girls). The Boiling Springs boys extended their undefeated season to 8-0 while the girls improved to 8-1.
Photos: Carlisle at Boiling Springs swimming
Carlisle's Logan Peterson competes in the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Hunter Kuffa competes in the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Zian Doland competes in the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Madeline Coombs competes in the Women's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Jillian Strine competes in the Women's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ben Disbrow competes in the Men's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Adam Sheaffer competes in the Men's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham competes in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Delaney Beardmore competes in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Madeline Coombs competes in the Women's 100 Yard Butterfly in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Maggie Brenner competes in the Women's 100 Yard Butterfly in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe competes in the Men's 100 Yard Butterfly in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Haley Lenker competes in the Women's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Dolly Hritz competes in the Women's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' EJ Heyman competes in the Men's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Nick Slear competes in the Men's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin competes in the Women's 500 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Raquel Kennedy competes in the Women's 100 Yard Backstroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe competes in the Men's 100 Yard Backstroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Aidan Lippert competes in the Men's 100 Yard Backstroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Melanie Robertson competes in the Women's 100 Yard Breaststroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ella Garman competes in the Women's 100 Yard Breaststroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
