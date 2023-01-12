Boiling Springs swimming raises over $500 for Shippensburg swimmer's family in Black Out Cancer night

The Boiling Springs swimming team held a Black Out Cancer night Thursday in a meet against Shippensburg and raised over $500 for Greyhound junior Kimber Beeler and her family.

Beeler’s mom, Amanda, is undergoing treatments for brain cancer. Shippensburg introduced its “Swim, Dive, Fight — Together” fundraiser last month for the Beeler family, which included a T-shirt sale. The team also launched a GoFundMe, which reached $1,185 as of Thursday.

The Greyhounds will host their own fundraising event Tuesday when they welcome East Pennsboro for a dual meet at 4:30 p.m. The ‘Hounds will wear special shirts and swim caps in support of the Beeler family.

The Bubblers swept Shippensburg in Thursday’s meet by scores of 129-50 (boys) and 118-65 (girls). The Boiling Springs boys extended their undefeated season to 8-0 while the girls improved to 8-1.

