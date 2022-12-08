Boiling Springs swimming 'pushes each other up' in sweep of Carlisle

Matt Brenner has coached Boiling Springs swimming in many natatoriums across his 15 years at the helm of the program.

But to Brenner, few pack in the volume, atmosphere and noise of the Boiling Springs natatorium. From the starting blocks to the far wall, a soundwave of energy ripples across the Bubbletown pool.

Brenner heard and felt the energy of a championship atmosphere Thursday, when Carlisle made the short trip for an early-season dual meet. With swimmers tackling new events and records being reset, Boiling Springs swept the Herd by scores of 112-58 (boys) and 92-84 (girls).

“Our team, we have a very strong family environment, and we all just push each other up,” said Bubbler senior captain Braelen Mowe, who set a new pool record in the 100 yard butterfly Thursday. “Everything we go through, we do it as a team, so we’re just really passionate about the dual-meet season.”

Mowe’s record time in the 100 fly — 51.06 seconds — set the stage for a clip of heart-racing swims for the Bubblers. The senior tacked on another record-setting swim in his second individual event, eradicating a PR of 54.70 in the 100 backstroke by touching the wall in 54.42.

Other Bubbler boys followed in Mowe’s wake. Keegan Williamson doubled down in the 50 and 500 freestyle pairing, collecting top times of 25.10 and 5:29.99. Hunter Kuffa and EJ Heyman ascended the leaderboard in the 200 and 100 free.

“They're out at the end of the lanes supporting each other, and kids who literally never swam at all before the last three weeks, all of a sudden were thrust into it and were part of it,” Matt Brenner said. “It’s really pretty impressive to see how quickly they buy in and the support they offer.”

Some swimmers — both on the boys and girls side — extended beyond their comfort zone Thursday. The chip-in helped the Bubblers fetch the hidden points deeper in events.

The girls’ side, even more so, saw swimmers contribute to different events. With Carlisle staying stride-for-stride with the Bubblers, Boiling Springs picked up key victories in various freestyles. Jillian Strine coasted to a 100 free win in 55.76, and Callie McCann rode a final push in the 500 free to out-touch Carlisle’s Sophia McAllen by 1.46 seconds at 6:04.31.

“What it really comes down to is whatever we need to get through meets, and whatever we need to get points, people just get in those events and they do what they need to do,” Mowe said. “So that just helps the team do what we want to achieve.”

The Bubbler girls avoided a team tie with the Herd in the 400 free relay, the final event of the meet. Carlisle’s Emily Coombs and Boiling Springs’ Maggie Brenner broke out of the last wall neck and neck. With cheers erupting from all corners of the pool deck, Maggie Brenner exercised the last drops in the proverbial tank to edge Emily Coombs by 0.01 second.

“I was nervous. I felt like the pressure was on,” said Makenna Gutshall, who swam the third leg of the winning 400 free relay. “So, I just got up and gave everything I had. When I got out, I couldn’t even feel my legs, so I knew that I gave it my all.”

Junior Maddy Coombs and senior Elizabeth Gobin each raced to a pair of top placings to highlight Carlisle’s myriad of victories. Coombs outdueled Strine in the 200 individual medley and soared to first in the 100 fly. Gobin barreled to first in the 50 free and added a 100 back win.

Other Herd victories came from Colby Cox, Ashleigh Booths and Nathan Sober.