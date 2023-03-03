There was a moment before the 2023 District 3 swimming championships that Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner and senior Jillian Strine looked at each other.

“Two-hundred free?” they both said.

For the last three years, Strine had dominated the 50-yard freestyle, capturing three straight Class 2A gold medals. In a change of pace Friday at Cumberland Valley’s natatorium, Strine shifted to the 200 free, an event she medaled in at the Mid-Penn Championships.

The result was the same, as Strine corralled gold with a time of 1 minute, 55.55 seconds, beating second-place swimmer Paige McKim of Schuylkill Valley, by three seconds.

“It definitely kind of shows that I’m a versatile swimmer,” Strine said, “and I'm excited for that. I'm excited to kind of see where this takes me. It’s definitely super cool to have different events.”

The nerves creeped into Strine’s conscious Friday, more compared to her Mid-Penn swim. But the University at Buffalo commit trusted her training and focused on hitting a similar low-stroke count to that of the conference championships.

Strine didn’t quite hit her mark, but was pleased with her time.

“I felt like I was more comfortable in the Mid-Penn race than I was here,” Strine said. “And overall, I think, definitely not just in the times, but how I swam at Mid-Penns was a lot different from how I swam here. And I like that because it kind of gauges me to see how I can swim in different ways, and it kind of shows me like how comfortable in the race I am and how I can better myself in the race.”

Strine also reached the podium in the 200 free relay alongside Reese Hays, Sophia Felix and Maggie Brenner. The Bubbler quartet raced to a time of 1:42.17, which secured a bronze medal.

The separation between first and third place was decided by less than a second. Boiling Springs and Schuylkill Valley went stride-for-stride through the first three legs before York Suburban used an anchor-leg surge to mine gold at 1:41.26.

The Bubbler girls held third place in the 2A team standings after the Day 1 events, racking up 100 points.

“Coach (Matt) Brenner has said it during practice,” Strine said, “it has been the strongest group where we're all trying at practice, we’re all really getting after it. There's no one that you can pick out that's kind of like, ‘Oh, they're not trying.’ Everyone is like trying constantly and that was kind of lacking last year.”