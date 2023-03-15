LEWISBURG — As Jillian Strine attempted to catch her breath after her PIAA Class 2A 200-yard freestyle race Wednesday, one word kept coming up in conversation.

“Proud.”

The Boiling Springs senior already felt a sense of pride, with multiple state medals and District 3 golds under her belt. But this postseason, she challenged herself, transitioning from her traditional 50 free to the 200.

She attacked that challenge Wednesday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium, placing fourth with a time of 1:53.61 seconds and securing her first state medal in the event.

“Being able to medal in a different event that I never really competed in before, it's really nice,” Strine said. “But thinking about it being one of my last races, it’s actually almost making me tear up now.”

Swimming in the event for the first time at states, Strine made sure to make the moment count. Her time broke a Bubbler school record, one she set at the Mid-Penn Championships at Cumberland Valley last month.

The eradication was a near-second improvement.

“Breaking the school record at Mid-Penns, having it by .02, and then furthering it down by almost a full second, feels really great and I'm really proud of myself for that,” Strine said. “I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls to swim with. That was such a great race, great competition, and I’m glad I was able to be a part of it.”

Strine focused on fine-tuning areas of her preliminary swim. The University of Buffalo pledge picked up momentum as her morning-session race progressed, but eyed a quicker first 50 yards and wanted to improve her turns into the wall.

The targeted tweaks came to fruition in her championship race. Strine’s evening opening split was 0.91 seconds faster and crisper turns enabled her to maintain momentum.

Strine’s 200 free fourth place now pairs with a 50 free from last year’s championships.

“Coming out, putting that time up on the board, it feels really great,” Strine said. “I'm really excited that I was able to do that. Honestly, the versatility that comes along with it feels great.”

In consolations, Trinity’s Madelyn Blough capped a remarkable freshman season with a 12th-place finish in the 100 butterfly behind a time of 59.29. East Pennsboro’s Tyya Peiffer claimed 14th in the event, hitting the wall in 1:00.26.

The Bubblers completed the evening session with a 13th-place tally in the 200 free relay. Strine, Reese Hays, Callie McCann and Maggie Brenner locked down a time of 1:42.11.

