A lot can go through a swimmer’s mind when they hear the official’s “take your mark” command.

For Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe, the mental clutter comes before the 200-yard individual medley. But two events later, in the 100 butterfly, he blocks everything out. His mind and thoughts go dark.

Mowe has maintained the mindset across his four-year Bubbler career, and Friday’s District 3 Class 2A swimming championships at Cumberland Valley was no exception. The senior carried his mental fortitude into both events and came out with a pair of gold medals for the third straight year.

“I feel like a lot of time I always focus on the 200 IM,” Mowe said. “When I think of my postseason races, I usually just go straight to thinking of the IM. Then after that, I usually just get in that race mode, and I just go right into the fly. I usually don't even think about it.”

Mowe opened his pair of gold-medal races in the 200 IM where he clocked a time of 1 minute, 53.84 seconds, outlasting Trinity’s Ryan Lee by 1.15 seconds. After a quick three heats of the 50 freestyle, he hopped back in the pool and hit a time of 51.27 in the fly.

Along with his mindset, Mowe has developed stamina from competing in the tightly scheduled events over the years.

“I didn't taper as hard as I usually did for the past couple years for this meet,” Mowe said. “So I feel like, as of right now, I put in my all. I didn't get any PRs today, but I feel like I did put down some good times.”

The rest of the Bubbler boys drew a spark from Mowe’s races.

Keegan Williamson climbed to third in the 200 free, speeding to a time of 1:51.11. Entering the event, he was the last seed time in the final of four heats.

EJ Heyman later tacked on a sixth-place finish in the 50 free where he hit the wall at 22.37. Boiling Springs also finished fourth in the 200 free relay, behind efforts from Mowe, Heyman, Ryan Kuffa and Nick Trabucco.

“I'm just having fun,” Mowe said. I'm definitely gonna miss this meet. Just being at CV, I feel like it’s everybody's favorite meet on our team.”

Trinity’s Lee added a duo of relay medals to his 100 fly silver, helping the Shamrocks place second in the 200 medley relay and third in the 200 free relay. Trinity measured 1:38.77 in the medley event — 0.26 seconds off champion Bishop McDevitt’s pace — finished in 1:30.50 in the free race.

Freshman Josiah Garber earned his first career district medal in the 50 free, finishing seventh with a time of 22.52.

The Big Spring quartet of Caleb Stewart, Ray Gutshall, Daniel Katora and Seth Fertig also collected a 200 free relay medal, placing seventh in 1:37.48.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 2A Boys Swimming Championships - Day 1