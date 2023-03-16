LEWISBURG — Few times this season did Big Spring’s Seth Fertig feel affected by an unfamiliar diving atmosphere.

Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A championships at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium was different. A bigger stage and higher stakes, Fertig felt the pressure yet absorbed the new environment around him.

He used the combination of anxiousness and excitement to his advantage, striking for a bronze medal in his state championships debut, scoring 234.50 points. Interboro freshman Caleb Arnot captured gold with 254.30 points.

“Diving, it really is a mental sport,” Fertig said. “I just took time, beforehand, to think about what I was going to do on the board and then executed it. So just mostly mental stuff.”

Fertig’s 234.50-point performance was a 39.75-point improvement from his entry. It was his highest point total this postseason and a point or two shy of his personal best.

Through Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions, Fertig made on-the-spot adjustments. He credited the modifications toward the surge.

“Of course, you got to get used to these boards,” Fertig said. “They're different than what we have at Big Spring. So, it was just getting used to them and then just doing the dives you know how to do.”

The bronze medal accompanies last month’s Mid-Penn and District 3 gold. It also felt like redemption for the senior, who in 2020 qualified for the state championships as a freshman, to only see the opportunity shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fertig hopes the medal poses inspiration as well. He remembers learning from the Bulldog upperclassmen as a freshman and wants to leave a similar mark on those who are growing in the program.

“I believe we have a couple that should be making it to states in the next few years, at least one next year,” Fertig said. “But hopefully, I taught them some of what I know, and they can use that to build upon. That's how I learned to do my dives, was from people above me. So hopefully I left a little bit of knowledge.”

