Big Spring’s Seth Fertig prefers the traditional 11-dive format to the six-dive format the PIAA instituted this season.

The Bulldog senior feels the 11-dive format better represents his arsenal on the board. Though, Fertig recognizes the six-dive format is geared toward the growth of the sport, and yet, he still manages to tap into his array.

Fertig displayed his flexibility Wednesday night at the District 3 Class 2A diving championships, as the senior showcased a strong set and struck gold behind 194.75 points in his home pool. In the girls competition, led by West York’s Taelyn Thomas at 208.20 points, Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham nabbed a bronze medal with a 171.50-point performance.

Both Fertig and Graham secured berths in the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University, scheduled for March 15 and 16. It will be Fertig’s second trip to states — he qualified his freshman year before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — while Graham punched her first ticket.

“I kind of just built on what I had last meet, and made it a little better,” said Fertig, who placed first at the Mid-Penn Championships two weeks prior. “But as for how this meet went, I started off a little rough. First few dives were OK, but then I kind of picked it up at the end. And that's because those were my comfortable dives.”

Fertig maintained control throughout the meet and topped silver medalist Bishop McDevitt’s Cayden McDonnell by 70 points. Big Spring’s own had a personal support gallery in attendance and the home-pool atmosphere helped steel any nerves that may have surfaced.

“Everybody prefers their own pool because you're used to the board and you’re used to the scenery,” Fertig said. “And plus, we have a hot tub which helps keep you warm so you’re not chilly all the time.”

Graham, while a frequent to the Bulldog natatorium throughout her prep career, didn’t quite have that same calming atmosphere. In fact, the Bubbler senior knew the battle for bronze was heating up as the meet progressed.

She cracked the top 3 with an 11-point advantage over York Suburban’s Brynn Neidigh. Graham’s coach, Scott Houser, provided some encouragement heading into the final round that she credited in helping execute her sixth dive.

“He said, ‘(Neidigh) is going to nail this dive and don't get in your head. You'll still be fine,’” Graham said of the conversation. ‘”Your back dives are your favorite dives. Just go through and you'll be fine.’”

Graham perfected the final dive and bagged her bronze-medal finish. Like Fertig, she built off her gold-medal performance at Mid-Penns but fine-tuned some technicalities.

“It definitely was confidence,” Graham said. “I've been doing these dives every meet this whole season and that definitely helped me have the confidence on the board tonight. That gave me the extra lift to place third.”

Graham’s PIAA berth is also her second of the 2022-23 school-year cycle. In the fall, she qualified for the state golf championships and placed a personal-best fifth in the 2A field.

“It's crazy,” she said. “Usually for golf, it's really exciting to be able to go to states but it's more expected. But to be able to go to states for diving, it’s so cool.”

Big Spring’s Peter Eddy and Ray Gutshall also competed Wednesday. Eddy finished fifth with 108.85 points while Gutshall compiled 104.05 for sixth.

