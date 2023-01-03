Big Spring swimmers sweep East Pennsboro in season's first dual meet

“I thought the kids swam well for the first dual meet of the year,” Big Spring coach Evan Jarusewski said. “Different kids swam well, and we are right where I think we should be right now: Tired and sore.”

With a young team, Jarusewski is still trying to find the right spots for the swimmers who have big shoes to fill on both sides of the roster after losing two-time state champion Matthew Raudabaugh and Reese Ward. Seniors Caleb Stewart, Nicholas Egger, Ray Gutshall, and Seth Fertig have had some success in the pool. All four picked up individual wins Tuesday and combined for a couple of relay victories.

On the girls side, younger swimmers, such as freshman Ava Christopher and sophomore Courtney Cherricks, have a chance to step up as contributors alongside returning seniors Ava Lay and Alexis Clouse.

Christopher won the 500 free, finished second in the 200 free and contributed to two winning relays for the Bulldogs Tuesday.

“Ava is going to be a special swimmer,” Jarusewski said. “She has a great attitude and swims whatever event we ask her to swim without complaint. Those are the type of kids we need.”

With 11 swimmers, Panther coach Shannon Novakoski has a roster small in numbers but rife with talent.

East Penn’s Tyya Peiffer took home three golds home, winning the 100 fly and 200 free individual events and the 100 free relay, and added one silver. Hannah Turner took home two golds and a silver, winning the 100 breast for the Panthers

“The kids did great today for our small roster,” Novakoski said. “We have some really good swimmers. Tyra had a good day, Hannah (Turner) and the Maggios all did well today. We have no depth, so it definitely hurts us in meets. We can’t get those second set of points with only one swimmer in a race.”

The closest race of the day was in the 100 back, as Panther Brea Maggio edged Zaida Moore of Big Spring for the win by a margin of 0.03 seconds.

In another exciting race, the 400 free relay, Peiffer took the lead for the Panthers on the second leg, and Turner had to hold off a fast-charging Christopher in the final leg.

Clouse grabbed the 50 free sprint, outpointing Bree Maggio at the wall. The difference was 0.7 seconds.

Photos: East Pennsboro at Big Spring Swimming