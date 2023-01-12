At the midpoint of the season, these local swimmers are lighting up the leaderboards

The countdown to the 2023 PIAA swimming championships, scheduled for March 15-18 at Bucknell University, is on.

As teams across the Midstate work deeper into their league schedules, swimmers are seeing times drop and the competition ramp up. Some swimmers have found their midseason form while others are building toward the postseason meets.

Here’s a look at some local swimmers who have recently lit up the lanes, based on results submitted to The Sentinel.

BOYS SWIMMING

Braelen Mowe, sr., Boiling Springs: The senior broke his fifth different record in a Bubbler sweep of Northern Tuesday. Mowe reset the Polar Bear pool record in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 52.23 seconds. He doubled down in first-place swims by grabbing the top time in the 200 individual medley (2:00.03) and helped Boiling Springs claim first in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Jonathan Chang, jr., Cumberland Valley: Chang was a key force in the Eagles’ 142-38 blasting of Central Dauphin Tuesday. The CV junior pulled in a pair of top finishes in the 100 fly and 100 free, clocking times of 53.71 and 48.52. He also anchored the Eagles’ first-place tally in the 400 free relay.

Lance Ginter, sr., Mechanicsburg: Ginter, who eradicated a Wildcat program record earlier this season, kept the quick pace in Tuesday’s 136-22 triumph over Central Dauphin East. The senior blazed times of 22.49 and 55.54 in the 50 free and 100 fly, and helped Mechanicsburg collect 200 medley and 400 free relay wins.

Ryan Lee, sr., Trinity: Lee steered the Shamrocks to a competitive 82-71 Colonial Division victory Tuesday over Big Spring. The senior gathered a pair of first-place finishes in the 200 free and 100 fly, recording times of 1:51.82 and 55.70. Lee contributed to Trinity’s 200 medley and 400 free relay wins as well.

James Gaudion, jr., Trinity: Gaudion was another cog to the Shamrocks’ hurdling of Big Spring Tuesday. Like his teammate, Gaudion swam to two top finishes in the 100 free and 100 backstroke, and played a part in 200 medley and 200 free relay wins. He touched the wall in 51.02 and 59.40 in the free and backstroke events.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Courtney Cherricks, so., Big Spring: While the Bulldogs boys fell to the Shamrocks, Cherricks help lift the Big Spring girls to a 107-60 victory over Trinity Tuesday. The sophomore authored first-place swims in the 200 free and 100 fly, clocking times of 2:11.97 and 1:09.74. Cherricks swam the third and first legs in the Bulldogs’ 200 medley and 200 free relay wins.

Maddy Coombs, jr., Carlisle: The Herd edged Chambersburg 85-81 Tuesday, and Coombs played a crucial role in the victory. The Carlisle junior took the top times in the 200 IM and 500 free, with pacings of 2:15.38 and 5:13.26.

Elizabeth Gobin, sr., Carlisle: Gobin joined Coombs with two first-place swims Tuesday, ascending the leaderboard in the 50 free and 100 back. Her time in the 50 free was 26.98 and she claimed first in the 100 back at 1:03.66.

Samantha Linsey, jr., Cedar Cliff: Linsey’s duo of first-place finishes helped push the Colts past Lower Dauphin for a 93-77 win Tuesday. Linsey secured top honors in the 200 free and 100 fly, racing to times of 2:10.65 and 1:07.29. She also led off Cedar Cliff’s 400 free relay victory.

Sadie Ludwick, jr., Cedar Cliff: Ludwick had an equal role in the Colts’ triumph Tuesday, as she swam to first in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, and teamed with Linsey for the 400 relay win. Ludwick logged a pace of 2:26.56 in the IM and cut through the water for a 1:13.80 time in the breaststroke.

Bella Rudy, sr., Mechanicsburg: Like the Mechanicsburg boys, the Wildcat girls forged a decisive 137-13 victory over CD East Tuesday. Rudy played a pivotal part, nabbing first place in both the 200 IM and 100 fly with times of 2:35.04 and 1:13.84.

Annabelle Hoover, sr., Mechanicsburg: Hoover went the distance in Tuesday’s meet against the Panthers, plugging in the top times for the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. The senior clocked 5:24.49 in the long-distance event while finishing at 1:11.50 in the breaststroke.

Madelyn Blough, fr., Trinity: Despite the setback to Big Spring Tuesday, Blough punched two first-place swims into the time sheet. The freshman began her evening with the top time in the IM (2:24.71) and polished off the meet with top honors in the free (57.17).

