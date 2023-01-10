Another Braelen Mowe swimming record highlights Boiling Springs sweep of Northern

DILLSBURG — When Braelen Mowe walks into an opposing natatorium, the Boiling Springs senior glances at the record board.

The opportunity to break a record crosses his mind, but it’s not his focus. He’s honed in on having fun.

“I'm just focusing on my swims,” Mowe said, “and if it does come with a record, it comes with a record. But I'm just out here having as much fun as I can for my last season.”

By enjoying the little moments, Mowe established his fifth record across nine meets this season Tuesday evening. In a Mid-Penn Colonial dual meet at Northern, Mowe reset the Polar Bear pool record in the 100 yard butterfly, clocking a time of 52.23 seconds.

Mowe’s record time highlighted 16 first-place swims for the Bubblers, as Boiling Springs swept Northern by scores of 118-52 (boys) and 120-60 (girls). The Bubbler and Polar Bear girls also competed against Halifax and collected 126-44 and 110-52 triumphs. The Boiling Springs boys moved to 7-0 on the dual-meet season with the victory.

“You can go in to race with a bunch of different mindsets,” Mowe said. “And I think if you just go into it focusing on enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying being with the team, I think that’s honestly what's helping me the most.”

The 100 fly eradication was the back end to a pair of top times for Mowe. A few events prior, the senior was a second shy of breaking the pool record in the 200 individual medley. The pool record, still standing from 2013, is 1:59.10. Mowe hit the wall in 2:00.03.

“(Braelen) said he didn't feel good today, and he still breaks a record,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said with a laugh. “I'll be honest, normally you have to feel good and be a really good swimmer to do that. And I think the fact that he's able to do that in the middle of the season — he's working really hard at practice — yet he's still able to get up and compete and race against himself often to do that. I think it’s pretty impressive.”

A horde of other Bubbler swimmers impressed Tuesday. Keegan Williamson, Ryan and Hunter Kuffa, EJ Heyman and Chase Morton raced to top finishes. On the girls side, Jillian Strine, Maggie Brenner and Callie McCann ascended the leaderboard in their respective events.

Strine’s win in the 50 freestyle nipped at the Northern pool record of 24.22. The Buffalo pledge sped to a time of 24.87.

“I feel like each week we're starting to prove it to ourselves more that we are capable,” Matt Brenner said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are seeing leadership by seniors, and that's huge. … To see the tradition that the seniors are exemplifying through work ethic, through modeling, through all these things, and then to see the younger kids be like, ‘Oh, this is what it takes,’ you can't just come in and kind of put them through the motions. To me, that’s been one of the best parts of the season.”

The Polar Bears picked up three victories in their effort. Savannah Pentz grabbed first place in the 200 free at 2:17.49. Morgan Keefer and Jon Brettschneider followed with wins in the 100 breaststroke events, clocking times of 1:09.75 and 1:10.84.

“I told them, I said, ‘You guys, you have to fight. Every yard, every race, you have to fight to at least give yourselves a shot at winning this,’” Northern head coach Jared Haley said. “And they went after it. They really did go for it. It's a lot of fun watching them.”

