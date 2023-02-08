Matt Brenner and Mike Gobrecht are often presented the question: “Can your swimmers hear you?”

The Boiling Springs and Cumberland Valley head coaches have a combined 40-plus years of experience on the pool deck. In that span, they’ve developed a multitude of ways to communicate with their swimmers in the water.

But as the coaches learned through the years, the means of communication between coach and swimmer differ from each event and individual.

Brenner and Gobrecht use verbal and nonverbal cues, body language and emotional energy to direct their swimmers.

Behind each delivery is a purpose.

“When you look at body language, I think that's a huge part of it. I feel like in the last five or 10 years, I realized that student-athletes especially feed off of the directives from a coach,” Brenner said. “I feel like whether it be good or bad, negative or positive, I definitely think body language, unspoken words, the tone, it definitely plays more into what they gather and maybe their confidence leading up to the races or when they are in the midst of races. I think that plays a big factor in maybe their own belief, their own confidence in their abilities at the time.”

Going through the motions

Communication in swimming is unique in that it’s the only sport where an athlete’s head is submerged under water for periods of time. Depending on the event, coaches have a few seconds or upward of a couple minutes to relay messages.

“It's got to be precise, because obviously you can't be communicating when their eyes are down,” Gobrecht said. “And so most of the kids, especially in freestyle, I tend to know their breathing patterns.”

One practice of precision is hand signals. Brenner and Gobrecht share some of the same of motions, including moving their arms to signify more kicking or circular movements with their fingers to emphasize quicker turns at the wall.

Some strokes are easier to mimic than others. In long-distance events like the 500-yard freestyle, Brenner signals a thumbs-up to his swimmers if they’re meeting their splits. For the 100 butterfly, Gobrecht replicates the stroke’s kicking motion.

Other movements have no direct tie to an event.

“I feel like you probably see multiple coaches do this, but the idea of using your papers or your heat sheets as almost like you're on the horse and you're trying to get them to ‘giddy up’ and go a little faster,” Brenner said. “Kind of like the moment is now. You got to assert yourself in that race and get after it, and I think is something that multiple coaches do.”

‘Emotional energy is powerful’

Emotional energy — through body language — plays a crucial role. There are different levels, and the varying degrees are exhibited at different meets.

Swimmers tend to be more relaxed during the dual-meet season and absorb the excitement and energy produced by coaches and teammates as they race. Postseason meets like the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships, which are both hosted by Cumberland Valley, is a network of 40-plus teams generating noise that can magnify pressure or exhilarate a swimmer.

“The crowd, your peers, they contribute to emotional energy. And emotional energy is powerful,” Gobrecht said. “And it can really play with you and take a lot out of you.

“On the other side of things, if you can't swim fast when you have that kind of crowd noise and that type of energy in a natatorium, then I don't know when you're going to swim fast. It definitely can work for the athlete, or it can work against the athlete, depending upon how you use that emotional energy.”

Swimmers also pick up on how coaches display their emotional energy.

The moments when Brenner and Gobrecht show excitement, positive results are produced in the pool, the coaches said. The moments where they cross their arms or lack energy, the swimmers recognize that just as much.

At last year’s PIAA Championships, Brenner and his coaching staff stood high on a set of bleachers on the pool deck and jumped in celebration as each swimmer came into their final wall. Gobrecht identifies a touchdownlike signal from a football game as a positive reinforcement for his swimmers.

“I feel like some people think (swimming’s) an individual sport,” Brenner said. “Swimming is not an individual sport. You might get up on the block individually, and you might compete at times individually, but swimming is a team sport. And the fact that you are at your best individually, when you train with the team and you collectively are working towards similar goals, I think that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.”

‘I want them to be in their zone’

The challenge with communication from the pool deck is finding a balance.

Some swimmers thrive off their coach’s guidance when they’re in the pool. Others see it as a distraction.

“I think if the swimmers see us on the side, it puts a lot of stress on them,” Gobrecht said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, Coach Mike's telling me I got to do this or I got to do that,’ when I want them to be in their zone doing their own thing.”

To combat any stressors, Brenner and Gobrecht frequently communicate with their swimmers before and after races. The timing depends on each swimmer’s preference, and how the coaches feel the athlete will respond.

“I think it's part of coaching in any sport, that you have to know what your student-athlete wants and what they need,” Gobrecht said. “It's kind of like before and after the race, I think they're two of the most prime times to communicate. As a coach, you have to know what they need. Some just need a pat on the back and say, ‘Go do your thing,’ whereas others need that, ‘Listen, the two (swimmers) right beside you, they're gonna get after it on the first 100 of the 200 free.’”

Different atmospheres require changes in communication. Like this weekend’s Mid-Penn championships, Brenner and Gobrecht recognize the windows for communicating — whether before, after or during events — will be tight due to a compacted pool deck and an overload of heats.

Swimmers’ experience is another consideration in the amount of communication between coach and athlete, especially during the February and March meets.

“Given the personality and given the age of the athletes, I communicate a lot more in different ways with juniors and seniors than I do often with freshmen or first-year swimmers,” Brenner said. “I don't want to inundate those new swimmers with too much information. I tell them a few things, but we don't go into maybe the nitty gritty or the details as much of the race. I just want to encourage them.”

In the end, there too are moments when Brenner and Gobrecht take a backseat and swimmers put their craft to the test.

Through the verbal and nonverbal cues, body language and emotional energy, coaches and swimmers share an inferred trust.

“When they're up there behind the blocks, and they walk past me or whoever the coach is,” Gobrecht said, “I have a pretty good understanding that they're set and ready to go.”

