After challenging, yet hardware-filled 2020-21 season, Boiling Springs swimming chasing taller feats

Hanging on the walls of the Boiling Springs High School natatorium is a sign that says, “Family.”

Over the last decade, the Bubblers hung the sign on Senior Night to pay homage to their graduating swimmers, but for the last three-plus years, the sign has remained in the same spot for every practice and swim meet.

“Family” is the mantra the Bubblers have adopted.

“I know this probably gets used too much,” said head coach Matt Brenner, “but the idea of the dedication, the sacrifices of teammates, the early mornings, the ability for the team to come together and really respect each other and appreciate each other, brings us to a higher level usually in terms of meeting goals, expectations and our work ethic.”

Navigating the waters of uncertainty last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, that “family” mantra carried a heavier weight. The seniors from the Class of 2021, along with Brenner, opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Prior to the start of winter sports last year, the South Middleton School Board approved — a 7-2 decision — the subsequent opt-outs of 10 different coaches.

In response, the younger swimmers on the team got to work — with the help of interim head coach Jeff Kaminski — and stepped up in a big way.

“It means a lot,” Brenner said of returning to the pool deck this season. “It was a tough decision that I made athletically in coaching last year. I know people aren't gonna understand that unless they walk in my shoes, but there was a lot a lot of factors that played into it.”

Paving the way for the Bubblers were then-sophomores Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine, now team captains, who are entering their junior season. Mowe burst onto the scene in his freshman year, but Strine, who moved to the South Middleton School District after one year at Shippensburg High School, got her first taste of Bubbler swimming last winter.

Spearheading much of their respective team’s success, the boys squad finished its season with a 5-4 record, and the girls posted a 6-3 mark, earning a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title, along with East Pennsboro and Shippensburg.

Mowe and Strine combined for five PIAA state medals last winter, including a silver-medal finish for Mowe in the 200 individual medley along with seventh-place laurels in the 100 butterfly. Strine exited the pool with three medals, a pair in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and a seventh-place swim in the 50 free.

The adversity the Bubblers overcame created a team cohesion, Mowe and Strine said.

“I think we just kind of came together … and I think we just had a mindset on just having the best season we could possibly have,” Mowe said.”

“I really love the teammates that I have,” Strine said, “and we're all kind of a family together. Honestly, everyone put in the effort last year, progressed throughout the year, and I think if we do that again, we're gonna have another great season.”

With Brenner returning to the pool deck for his 14th season, the Bubblers also retain their entire roster from last year on both sides. Accompanying Strine on the girls team are junior Peyton Ellis and sophomores Katie Buehler and Tess Naylor, who each contributed to the state-medaling 200 and 400 free relays. Joining Mowe are seniors Nathan Book and Giovanni Andreoli, along with third-year swimmers EJ Heyman and Hunter Kuffa.

The Bubblers hope to draw from the bond and culture they built last winter. Having grown and matured through each meet last year, Boiling Springs has its sights set on taller feats this time around: a sweep of division crowns for the first time since the 2011 season.

“I think we all improved as a group,“ Strine said, “and I think each one of us wants to do that again. There are a lot of things I think we're gonna all do well together this year.”

From Brenner’s perspective, the Bubblers have displayed a consistent work ethic in the early part of practices this season. Not only does his team boast decorated swimmers in Mowe and Strine, but Brenner pointed to strength up and down the roster, including a promising freshman group and even a handful of swimmers taking their first laps in the competitive pool.

The collective effort and drive is what fuels the team’s cohesion, he said. It’s what has them chasing down the outright division titles.

“We really have a very eclectic group of swimmers this season,” Brenner said. “It’s a really, really fun group to work with. I think they all get along really well and cultivate a better work rate in the water, too.”

Boiling Springs opens its regular-season dual-meet schedule at home against Colonial Division foe Big Spring Dec. 14, part of a toilsome 12-meet slate that includes the likes of Trinity and East Pennsboro. The Panthers, who also return a bulk of postseason medal winners, captured the overall Mid-Penn Class 2A girls title last year.

The Bubblers, much like the remainder of the Sentinel-area field, look forward to an extra month and a half of swimming compared to last year’s pandemic-shortened season. They aim to use the additional time to their advantage.

But if you ask Mowe and Strine, the Bubblers haven’t reached their full ceiling yet.

“We’re just getting back into it,” Mowe said, “and we’ve only been practicing for about a couple of weeks now. I think by the time we get to that first week, we’re really gonna start knowing how it works, and we're just gonna start really improving.”

And even if the Bubblers don’t corral the hardware they hope to bring back to Bubbletown, they have one guarantee: they’ll continue to compete by the sign that hangs on their natatorium wall.

“I'm really proud of everyone last year for being able to perform so well under the short amount of time that we had,” Strine said, “and I think it really pushed everyone to have a great work ethic. And, honestly, last season was, ‘whatever you put into it, that's what you got out of it,’ and I think that was one of the most important things.

“We did that.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

