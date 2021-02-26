A race against time: Tyler Distenfeld, Kamryn Barone among Cumberland Valley swimmers chasing records as postseason kicks into high gear

“She is just, how do I say — hammer down,” Gobrecht said. “I talked to some other water polo players from around the state, they’re like, ‘Yeah, when Kamryn gets in the water, we get out of the way.’”

But this year, all her practices were on the beach — a tough life, right? — where she’d swim in the ocean from pier to pier and run back in the sand to build endurance.

After the spring shutdown ended, Distenfeld said he swam at the pool he lifeguards at. And he mixed in dry land training — running and a lot of ab workouts — to stay in shape. But he said it was “definitely difficult” to rebuild his endurance during the summer shutdown.

“It made me realize how much I loved the sport because being out of it for three months I didn’t know who I was without the sport,” he said.

Distenfeld, who will swim at one of the top NCAA Division III programs in the country, two-time defending team champion Denison University in Ohio, and major in biology, said he spent more time talking to friends this year.

When fall sports in Pennsylvania commenced, Barone hopped back in the pool, where she helped the Eagles win a state water polo championship. And then it was right from one aquatic season to the next.

