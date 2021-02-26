A race against time: Tyler Distenfeld, Kamryn Barone among Cumberland Valley swimmers chasing records as postseason kicks into high gear

By the end of an hourlong drive back from Bucknell University last March, Tyler Distenfeld turned his attention to the 2020-21 swim season.
The second day of the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships ended abruptly that day because of the coronavirus pandemic, cutting short Distenfeld’s push for a state medal and his part in a Cumberland Valley 500 freestyle record.
The news stung. But by the time Distenfeld and his teammates got back to the high school, he decided to spend his energy getting ready for what would be his final varsity season.
“That cancellation at states has motivated me every day,” the Eagles senior said recently.
“I was just overwhelmed with pride with how someone like Tyler took that news and was like, ‘All right, I got another year,’” his coach, Michael Gobrecht, said. “Right away, he took it and was like, ‘OK, 365 days from now.’”
Now, nearly a year since COVID-19 cut states short — and ended the 2A championships entirely — Distenfeld finds himself inching closer to the record he’s chased for years and the medal that eluded him on the biggest stage in Pennsylvania high school swimming.
“As long as everything goes the way it’s supposed to go, I’d say [my confidence is] at a 9 or 10,” he said.
Making up for lost time
The last 11-plus months have been a mix of patiently waiting, creative training and stop-and-go competition.
The same has been true for all swimmers, not just Distenfeld.
“I was nervous I was gonna be behind where I was last year,” said sophomore Kamryn Barone, who didn’t get to race in the 100 breaststroke state finals. “I went back in and caught up fairly quickly.”
Like Distenfeld, Barone is one of CV’s top swimmers. They’re also very different. Distenfeld is more of a distance swimmer, whereas Barone is a power swimmer full of energy — a fixture in the breaststroke, individual medley and relays.
And like Distenfeld, she didn’t take long to shift her focus from the 2020 state championships to preparing for the next season.
That meant challenges.
Swimming is not Barone's only focus. She's one of the top high school water polo players in the country, having made the 2019 USA Water Polo Developmental National Team. Her sister, Kayla, competes at the University of Michigan.
Kamryn trains with one of the top water polo club teams in the country, SOCAL, based out of the Tustin Unified School District, in Orange County, California. The club has won nearly every USA Water Polo Chairman's Cup Championships since 2009.
“She is just, how do I say — hammer down,” Gobrecht said. “I talked to some other water polo players from around the state, they’re like, ‘Yeah, when Kamryn gets in the water, we get out of the way.’”
But this year, all her practices were on the beach — a tough life, right? — where she’d swim in the ocean from pier to pier and run back in the sand to build endurance.
After the spring shutdown ended, Distenfeld said he swam at the pool he lifeguards at. And he mixed in dry land training — running and a lot of ab workouts — to stay in shape. But he said it was “definitely difficult” to rebuild his endurance during the summer shutdown.
“It made me realize how much I loved the sport because being out of it for three months I didn’t know who I was without the sport,” he said.
Distenfeld, who will swim at one of the top NCAA Division III programs in the country, two-time defending team champion Denison University in Ohio, and major in biology, said he spent more time talking to friends this year.
When fall sports in Pennsylvania commenced, Barone hopped back in the pool, where she helped the Eagles win a state water polo championship. And then it was right from one aquatic season to the next.
HS Sports: PIAA moving swimming, diving championships to Cumberland Valley; possible football schedule changes coming
Off again, on again
Until it wasn’t.
The three-week state shutdown that closed schools and sports during the holiday peak of the coronavirus pandemic in December threw yet another wrench in Barone and Distenfeld’s plans.
Sports returned Jan. 4, with the Mid-Penn Conference season beginning Jan. 8 for several teams.
But that’s a month later than the typical season. The Eagles, and every other team, have had to condense the typical training into barely eight weeks to ready themselves for the postseason — the Mid-Penn Championships were held Feb. 19-20, with the District 3 Championships scheduled for March 5-6.
Instead of building up an endurance base, CV swimmers have had more concentrated practices. And Gobrecht said more than ever swimmers are breaking out their tech suits during regular-season dual-meets to get in qualifying times. That’s unusual, because the tech suits, which are skin-tight and meant to streamline swimmers in the pool, can only be used a handful of times before they need to be replaced.
“There definitely has to be more … focused and purposeful practices,” Gobrecht said. “Meaning that we don’t have the length of the season to put on long cardio work.”
And Gobrecht has also checked in regularly with his swimmers on their mental health.
“Two-hundred ten percent,” he said. “They want you to see them as a person that has feelings and understand they want you as coaches, us as coaches, to understand what they’re going through. And once we can show that empathy a little bit that we understand what they’re going through, then all of a sudden you have a totally different student-athlete.”
The home stretch
The Eagles will be at an added advantage this year, too.
CV stepped up to host the state swimming championships after Bucknell wasn’t able to because of capacity restrictions and the school’s schedule. Typically, the university hosts states during its spring break but could not do so this year.
That means all three rounds of the postseason — Mid-Penn’s, districts and states — will be held in the same natatorium Barone, Distenfeld and company know so well.
“Yeah, I think it gives us an advantage,” Barone said.
The Eagles hope the worst is behind them. Over the next three weeks, Distenfeld has two more chances to break the school’s 500 freestyle record, the time of 4:35.41 set by Scot Budde in the 1994-95 season he’s had his eyes on for years. Distenfeld’s best time came in his sophomore year, a 4:36.63.
He’s also within striking distance of the 200 free record — his 1:42.69 last year trailing four CV swimmers, including record-holder Jacob Deckman (1:41.20).
“He’s right there,” Gobrecht said. “Even though he’s really focused on those team records. They’re there, we really wanna be the best student-athletes we can be.”
Distenfeld is confident he can get there, and as the season has progressed, any concerns he harbored have diminished.
“I thought it was gonna be a lot worse than it has been,” he said. “I thought it was gonna be a lot harder to break it with cutting two months out of the year.”
Barone, too, has history to chase. She shattered the 100 breast mark last year in 1:04.65, more than two seconds better than the previous mark in 2010 by MacKenzie Ferry. And she’s a little more than a second off Ashley Yeager’s 200 individual medley time of 2:06.35, set two decades ago.
Those are two obvious goals she had this season. She’s in good shape, too, having posted a 1:07.31 in the breaststroke and 2:08.45 in Mid-Penn’s.
And they aren’t alone. Jennifer Bolden broke the school’s 50 free girls record Tuesday with a 23.85, and she set the team records in the 200 and 100 free during Mid-Penn’s. The girls 200 medley and 400 free relay teams also broke school records that weekend.
It’s a sign the team might be peaking at the right time, which is the ultimate goal any swim season.
“I also try to get the kids to realize don’t limit yourself,” Gobrecht said. “Right now, the tough thing is more the mental health of each one of these kids. And that’s the more important thing to me right now.”
