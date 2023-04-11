With the 2022-23 high school swimming season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022-23 All-Sentinel Girls Swimming and Diving Team, which includes Swimmer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Swimmer of the Year

Jillian Strine, sr., Boiling Springs

The leadership, aptitude and versatility Strine brought to Bubbletown for the last three years can’t be replaced. Leaving her mark as one of the most successful swimmers in program history, the Buffalo commit closed the book on her prep career with a pair of District 3 gold medals and PIAA fourth-place finishes. Strine won gold in the 100 and 200-yard freestyles at districts and took fourth at states in the same events. At the Mid-Penn championships, she earned 200 free silver and an eighth-place medal in the 100 butterfly. 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Mike Gobrecht, Cumberland Valley

Gobrecht always has his Eagles prepared with an ultra-competitive dual-meet schedule. The regular-season tests paid off as the CV boys secured their first Commonwealth Division crown since the early 2000s and topped State College for the first time since the Little Lions’ re-entry into the conference. The Eagle girls also produced a 5-4 record and placed second in the team standings, alongside the boys, at the Mid-Penn championships.

First Team

Brooke Graham, sr., Boiling Springs

Graham’s medal haul didn’t stop at golf. After winning Mid-Penn and District 3 gold on the links in the fall, the Kutztown pledge doubled down with gold on the Mid-Penn diving stage and secured bronze at the District 3 meet. Graham also made her first states appearance. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Maddy Coombs, jr., Carlisle

“Mad Dog,” a nickname given to her by her teammates, flew solo as the local swimmer to gather PIAA Class 3A hardware. The Carlisle junior swam to seventh in the 500 free at states after earning back-to-back gold medals at Mid-Penns and districts. Coombs’ 500 free golds were paired with conference silver in the 100 fly and district bronze in the 200 free. 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team.

Araceli Skiles, sr., Cumberland Valley

One of the Eagles’ senior leaders, Skiles help guide CV through a daunting dual-meet schedule and went on to author a memorable postseason performance. Skiles qualified for her second consecutive PIAA meet by way of a District 3 3A seventh-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and earned bronze in the same race at Mid-Penns. She was also the breaststroke leg in CV's 200 medley relay team that advanced to states. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Mary Boone, fr., Cumberland Valley

A member of a fiery freshman class at CV, Boone laid the framework for a successful varsity career in the pool. Boone reached the state championships in the 500 free thanks to an eighth-place finish in districts. Preceding the district medal was a 500 free fourth-place mark and 200 medley relay silver at the conference meet.

Addison Buckman, fr., Cumberland Valley

Buckman was another CV freshman to make a splash in her debut season. Like Boone, Buckman soared to the PIAA meet as a member of the 200 medley relay team, and in the 100 fly, after she pulled in a District 3 fifth-place medal. She kicked off her freshman postseason with bronze medals in the fly and 100 back at the conference championships.

Morgan Keefer, so., Northern

Keefer showed progress after a breakout freshman year. The Northern sophomore ascended to Mid-Penn and District 3 3A fourth and sixth place in the 100 breaststroke and tacked on a sixth-place finish in the conference 500 free. Despite just missing the district's 200 free medal stand, Keefer qualified for the PIAA race in addition to the 100 breaststroke. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Madelyn Blough, fr., Trinity

If Blough’s freshman season was any indication, a surplus of hardware awaits over the next three years. The Shamrock standout pounced for District 3 silver and bronze in the 200 individual medley and 100 fly and added fifth- and sixth-place finishes in the events at Mid-Penns. Blough’s district swims punched her ticket to the PIAA championships.

Second Team

Elizabeth Gobin, sr., Carlisle

Samantha Linsey, jr., Cedar Cliff

Sadie Ludwick, jr., Cedar Cliff

Tyya Peiffer, sr., East Pennsboro

Annabelle Hoover, jr., Mechanicsburg

Honorable Mentions

Courtney Cherricks, so., Big Spring; Ava Christopher, fr., Big Spring; Reese Hays, jr., Boiling Springs; Haley Lenker, jr., Boiling Springs; Maggie Brenner, so., Boiling Springs; Callie McCann, so., Boiling Springs; Melanie Robertson, sr., Carlisle; Ashleigh Booths, fr., Carlisle; Katie Chang, so., Cumberland Valley; Aubrey Cramer, fr., Cumberland Valley; Hannah Turner, fr., East Pennsboro; Shelby Herberlig, so., Shippensburg.

Diving: Corrine Armes, jr., Red Land.

