With the high school swimming season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022-23 All-Sentinel Boys Swimming and Diving Team, which includes Swimmer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Swimmer of the Year

Braelen Mowe, sr., Boiling Springs

Mowe leaves a legacy in Bubbletown as the most decorated swimmer in program history. To polish off his historic career, Mowe won District 3 Class 2A gold in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley and corralled fifth- and seventh-place honors at the PIAA championships in the same events. At the conference championships, he swam to bronze in the 200 freestyle and placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Mowe was also the catalyst to the Bubbler boys’ back-to-back Colonial Division crowns and undefeated dual-meet seasons. 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Mike Gobrecht, Cumberland Valley

Gobrecht always has his Eagles prepared with an ultra-competitive dual-meet schedule. The regular-season tests paid off as the CV boys secured their first Commonwealth Division crown since the early 2000s and topped State College for the first time since the Little Lions’ re-entry into the conference. The Eagle girls also produced a 5-4 record and placed second in the team standings, alongside the boys, at the Mid-Penn championships.

First Team

Seth Fertig, sr., Big Spring

Fertig hadn’t stepped foot on a competitive diving board since his freshman year but quickly built back his confidence in his senior season. Fertig struck Mid-Penn and District 3 2A gold before capping the postseason with PIAA bronze.

EJ Heyman, sr., Boiling Springs

Heyman carried a steadiness through his senior season and highlighted the consistency with a pair of District 3 medals. The senior’s top finish was a bronze medal in the 100 backstroke in addition to a sixth-place laurel in the 50 free. At states, Heyman swam to consolations in both races, clocking in for 12th and 16th place. Along with Mowe, Heyman helped guide the Bubbler 400 free relay team to District 3 bronze and 10th place at the state meet. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jonathan Chang, jr., Cumberland Valley

Chang, who burst onto the scene as a sophomore, added three bronze and another gold medal to his collection. The CV junior captured Mid-Penn gold in the 50 free and snared third-place medals in the 100 fly and 100 free at the District 3 3A meet. Chang also booked his second consecutive trip to states where he sped away with a pair of personal-best 12th-place finishes in the events. 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team.

Owen Brewer, sr., Cumberland Valley

Brewer had torn his ACL 10 months prior to his senior swim season and a long road to recovery culminated with four postseason medals. Brewer charged to silver and bronze in the 50 and 100 free at Mid-Penns and collected a duo of fourth-place medals at districts in the 100 fly and 100 free. Brewer swam alongside Chang at the PIAA championships where he took home 13th and 14th-place honors. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Lance Ginter, sr., Mechanicsburg

Ginter made it a goal to reach the PIAA meet in his final year in the high school pool, and the Wildcat senior delivered, placing 12th in the 200 IM. The state championship appearance followed District 3 Class 3A silver in the event and a pair of fifth-place medals at Mid-Penns in the IM and the 100 fly. Ginter’s district silver also reset a program record, one that stood since 2005. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Zach Lloyd, sr., Northern

Lloyd took a big leap on the diving board between his junior and senior seasons. Along with a jump to the 3A classification this winter, the Polar Bear senior captured his first Mid-Penn and District 3 gold medals. A 10th-place finish at states followed a Class 2A eight-place medal in 2022. 2021-22 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Ryan Lee, sr., Trinity

Lee corralled the District 3 Class 2A 100 breaststroke gold medal that eluded him in years past while he battled against two-time PIAA champion and Big Spring graduate Matthew Raudabaugh. Along with his first career top finish, the Trinity senior reeled in his first individual state medal, taking seventh in the event. Lee’s postseason also went to the tune of district and conference silver in the 200 IM and Mid-Penn sixth in the 500 free. 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team.

Second Team

Keegan Williamson, jr., Boiling Springs

Bode Groh, so., Cumberland Valley

Gregg Wenhold, sr., Red Land

James Gaudion, jr., Trinity

Josiah Garber, fr., Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Swimming: Caleb Stewart, sr., Big Spring; Nick Trabucco, sr., Boiling Springs; Hunter Kuffa, sr., Boiling Springs; Aidan Lippert, so., Carlisle; Ben Disbrow, so., Carlisle; Ben Kruleski, sr., Cedar Cliff; Braedon Wolf, sr., Cumberland Valley; Kevin Santos, sr., Cumberland Valley; David Michael Socks II, so., Cumberland Valley; Breydon Maggio, sr., East Pennsboro; Daryn Ginter, so., Mechanicsburg; Jon Brettschneider, so., Northern; Max Jones, jr., Trinity.

Diving: Bryce Pattillo, sr., Shippensburg.

Photos: 2023 PIAA 2A Boys Swimming Championships