2021-22 All-Sentinel Girls Swimming and Diving Team: Trinity's Kari Powell corrals 2nd straight state gold, cruises to Swimmer of the Year

With the 2021-22 high school swimming season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Girls Swimming and Diving Team, which includes Swimmer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Swimmer of the Year

Kari Powell, jr., Trinity: Predicted as the up-and-coming swimmer with a first-team All-Sentinel selection last year, Powell rose to the occasion and to the top of the state medal stand for a second straight year in the Class 2A 100-yard breaststroke. She also hauled in fifth place in the 200 individual medley and helped the Shamrocks to ninth place in the 200 medley relay at the state meet. Powell mined gold in the 100 breaststroke at the District 3 and Mid-Penn Championships prior to states.

First Team

Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs: Time and time again, Strine has proven she’s the ultimate racer on some of Pennsylvania's biggest stages. Her junior campaign with the purple and gold was no exception. After upholding her District 3 Class 2A 50-yard freestyle title, Strine rode the momentum into the state championships, finishing fourth in the event followed by a fifth-place finish in the 100 free. The state medal collection didn’t stop there, as she contributed to fourth-place swims in the 200 and 400 free relays. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Katie Buehler, so., Boiling Springs: Like Strine, Buehler defended district 2A gold, winning the 100-yard backstroke before flipping on the afterburners at states, where she hauled in fifth- and seventh-place medals in the backstroke and 200 IM, respectively. Buehler was also part of the Bubbler relay teams that struck a pair of fourth-place medals. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Madeline Coombs, so., Carlisle: In her first year with the Herd, and first on the Pennsylvania swimming scene, Coombs collected her share of postseason accolades. Her top honor came at the Mid-Penn Championships, where she registered gold in the 500-yard freestyle. She followed up the top-notch performance with fourth and fifth-place finishes in the Class 3A 500 free and 200 free at districts and swam to 15th place (200 free) and 16th place (500 free) at states.

Jennifer Bolden, sr. Cumberland Valley: Many caught a glimpse of what Bolden could provide at the collegiate level through her performance at the PIAA Class 3A championships, and not just because Bolden plans to call Bucknell University home for the next four years. It's also because of the show she put on en route to a pair of fifth-place medals in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. Along with her state medal haul, Bolden corralled a combined four gold medals at the Mid-Penn Championships (two individual and two relay) and placed second and third in the 100 and 200 free at districts. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro: Turner’s final waltz in Enola did not disappoint. The East Pennsboro senior piled on to her already decorated prep swimming career with District 3 Class 2A district gold in the 200-yard IM and later state bronze in the same event. Turner’s postseason also consisted of district silver and state ninth-place honors in the 500 free, a fourth-place tally in the 200 medley relay at states and Mid-Penn bronze in the 200 IM. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Honorable Mentions

Swimming: Courtney Cherricks, fr., Big Spring; Mattea Penner, sr., Big Spring; Tess Naylor, so., Boiling Springs; Kyleigh Hostetter, sr., Boiling Springs; Elizabeth Gobin, jr., Carlisle; Presley Staretz, sr., Cumberland Valley; Mia Pesavento, sr., Cumberland Valley; Lauren Chang, sr., Cumberland Valley; Araceli Skiles, jr., Cumberland Valley; Alina Lyesnykova, sr., Cumberland Valley; Isabella Kil, sr., East Pennsboro; Sam Kil, so., East Pennsboro; Tyya Peiffer, jr., East Pennsboro; Annabelle Hoover, so., Mechanicsburg; Morgan Keefer, fr., Northern; Bramley Hawkins, sr., Trinity.

Diving: Brooke Graham, jr., Boiling Springs; Madi Trunzo, sr., Cedar Cliff; Corrine Armes, so., Red Land; Lillian O’Connor, sr., Trinity.

