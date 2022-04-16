2021-22 All-Sentinel Boys Swimming and Diving Team: Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh races to 2nd state gold, Swimmer of the Year honors

With the 2021-22 high school swimming season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Boys Swimming and Diving Team, which includes Swimmer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Swimmer of the Year

Matthew Raudabaugh, sr., Big Spring: Raudabaugh has a knack for reaching the history books. Racing to his second consecutive PIAA Class 2A gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke, the Bulldog senior shattered the District 3 breaststroke record and became the second athlete in Big Spring history to nab two state gold medals in an individual career. Raudabaugh claimed gold at both the district and Mid-Penn championships and flew to state eighth-place laurels in the 100 butterfly. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Swimmer of the Year.

Boys and Girls Coach of the Year

Matt Brenner, Boiling Springs: Back in the coach’s seat in Bubbletown after opting-out of the 2020-21 season due to coronavirus concerns, Brenner makes his return to the Coach of the Year throne from 2019-20. Under Brenner’s direction, Boiling Springs swept the boys and girls Colonial Division crowns for the first time since the 2010-11 season and went a combined 24-0 in its dual-meet schedule.

First Team

Braelen Mowe, jr., Boiling Springs: A workhorse in the pool, Mowe once again displayed improvement in his junior campaign. On the rise since his freshman season, the Boiling Springs junior returned to silver-medal status in the 200-yard individual medley at the state Class 2A championships while claiming an additional silver in the 100 fly. Prior to that, Mowe coasted to a pair of district golds in the same events and took home silver in the IM at Mid-Penns. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Jonathan Chang, so., Cumberland Valley: In a breakout performance among the Cumberland County contingent, Chang swam well beyond his years in a competitive Class 3A boys field. The sophomore kicked off his collection with a pair of bronze medals at Mid-Penns (200 IM and 100 freestyle) and followed up with sixth- and eighth-place laurels in the 100 fly and 100 free at districts. He also punched his ticket to the state championships in the 100 fly where he finished 25th.

Jed Ritchie, so., Shippensburg: Another surging sophomore, Ritchie broke several program records in his second year and drew closer to reaching the state championship podium. The Greyhound sophomore placed 14th and 15th in the 100-yard butterfly and 500 free at states but cruised to a postseason-best silver medal in the 500 free at districts. He also snagged fifth place in the 100 fly at districts. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Ryan Lee, jr., Trinity: Like Mowe, Lee has been in the spotlight since his freshman season and has not disappointed. In another impressive go-round the pool, the Shamrock junior not only contributed to Trinity’s fifth-place swim in the 200 medley relay at states, but Lee corralled eighth place individually in the 200 IM. Previously, Lee snared a silver medal in both the IM and 100 breaststroke at districts and helped mine gold in the 200 medley relay. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Adam Dopkowski, sr., Trinity: In his last waltz with the ‘Rocks, Dopkowski finds himself in the All-Sentinel First Team lineup. He ended his prep career in rocking fashion by joining Lee on the podium stand in both of Trinity’s 200 medley relay races, and individually, claimed fourth at districts in the 50 free, which preceded an 11th-place curtain in the event at states. Dopkowski also anchored the Shamrocks to district gold in the 400 free relay. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable mentions

Swimmers: Luke Hand, sr., Big Spring; EJ Heyman, jr., Boiling Springs; Keegan Williamson, so., Boiling Springs; Owen Brewer, jr., Cumberland Valley; Breydon Maggio, jr., East Pennsboro; Andrew Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg; Lance Ginter, jr., Mechanicsburg; Gregg Wenhold, jr., Red Land; Colin Krause, sr., Shippensburg; Nick Shelly, sr., Trinity; James Gaudion, so., Trinity.

Divers: Giovanni Andreoli, sr., Boiling Springs; Zach Lloyd, sr., Northern; Travis White, sr., Red Land; Bryce Pattillo, fr., Shippensburg.

