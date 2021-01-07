2020-21 HS Girls Swimming Previews: Swimmers, divers to watch and key returning athletes for each team in Cumberland County

The 2020-21 swimming season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews, including swimmers and divers to watch from each program.
Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Tara Young
Last year: 7-5 (3-4)
Notable swimmers/divers: Lauren Musser, sr.; Catherine Lippert, so.; Elizabeth Gobin, so.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Lauren Musser. She will step up as a leader for the team in her final year. After a few less-than-stellar finishes at districts last season, Musser will look to build up a solid final season. She finished 10th in the 200 free at Mid-Penn's last season and is a key part of Carlisle's relay teams.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: G. Michael Gobrecht
Last year: 12-5-1 (5-2)
Notable swimmers/divers: Aliza Smith, sr.; Grace Diskin, sr.; Jennifer Bolden, jr.; Lauren Chang, jr.; Alina Lyesnykova, jr.; Mia Pesavento, jr.; Kamryn Barone, so.; Andrea Nguyen, so.; Araceli Skiles, so.; Eliza Sandhaus, fr.; Zoya Hasan, fr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Kamryn Barone. She turned heads as just a freshman last season. And now with a year under her belt look for her to bring home even more hardware. Barone placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke at states and helped the 400 free relay team take 18th. In districts, she swam for silver in the 100 breaststroke and helped the 400 free relay team take fifth.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Joseph Chubb
Last year: 2-10 (2-5)
Notable swimmers/divers: Not provided.
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Mike Glumac
Last year: 9-3 (7-0)
Notable swimmers/divers: Joy Kutz, jr.; Danielle Rodgers, jr.; Faith Evans, so.; Bella Rudy, so.; Courtney Foos, fr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Danielle Rodgers. She was a key contributor for the Wildcats, especially on relay squads, and will be another leader for them this season. She also made some noise in the 50 and 500 free last season, and will participate in the 50, 100 and 200 free this year.
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Nolan McArdle
Last year: 2-8 (1-6)
Notable swimmers/divers: Not provided.
MID-PENN COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Evan Jarusewski
Last year: 0-9 (0-6)
Notable swimmers/divers: Rylie Ward, sr.; Jocelyn Rumsey-Hebe, sr.; Mattea Penner, jr.; Julia Chestnut, so.; Alexis Clouse, fr.; Faith Warner, jr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Mattea Penner and Rylie Ward. Both are very versatile and leaders in their own ways, according to Jarusewski, and should turn some heads this season in their journey back to districts. Mattea is the top swimmer in 50 and 100 free events, while Ward shines best in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Jeff Kiminski (interim for 2021 season)
Last year: 5-5 (4-2)
Notable swimmers/divers: Maddie Bubb; Kyleigh Hostetter; Peyton Ellis; Jillian Strine; Katie Buehler; Tess Naylor.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Jillian Strine. A transfer from Shippensburg, Strine brings her solid set of skills to the Bubblers, focusing on the sprints and backstroke. She was a state qualifier last season to boot.
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Shannon Novakoski
Last year: 3-7 (1-5)
Notable swimmers/divers: Sara Turner, jr.; Tyya Peiffer, so.; Sofia Oliveira, sr.; Brea Maggio, so.
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Jared Haley
Last year: 2-9 (2-4)
Notable swimmers/divers: Raina Diziki, sr.; Sara Bobb, jr.; Jenna Breon, jr.; Jackie Brettschneider, jr.; Alicen Erwin, jr.; CC Knox, jr.; Cara Plank, jr.; Jane Secord, jr.; Skylar Cook, so.; Ann Secord, so.; Arabella Sheriff, so.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Jackie Brettschneider. She is key for the Polar Bears when it comes to individual competition and relays. She tied for 19th in the 50 free at Mid-Penn's, placed eighth in the 50 free at the district tournament and led the 200 medley relay team to fourth at districts.
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Chandler Johnson
Last year: 10-0 (6-0)
Notable swimmers/divers: Julia Strine, sr.; Rachel Connor, sr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Julia Strine. Although states didn't happen for Strine and everyone else last season because of COVID, she still notched four medals at the District 3 championships. In Strine's last season this year, expect her to go out with a bang with some more hardware to place around her neck.
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Samantha Shirtliff
Last year: 7-3 (4-2)
Notable swimmers/divers: Lila DiCarlo, sr.; Nora Gaudion, jr.; Apple Burton, jr.; Rebecca Freedman, jr.; Kari Powell, so.; Madelyn Paxton, so.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Lila DiCarlo. She recently committed to West Chester University and is slated to be a team leader this season. A solid contender in the 100 back, she also adds some depth for the sprint free and fly events, as well multiple relay teams.
