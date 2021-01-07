2020-21 HS Girls Swimming Previews: Swimmers, divers to watch and key returning athletes for each team in Cumberland County

Swimmer/diver to watch: Kamryn Barone. She turned heads as just a freshman last season. And now with a year under her belt look for her to bring home even more hardware. Barone placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke at states and helped the 400 free relay team take 18th. In districts, she swam for silver in the 100 breaststroke and helped the 400 free relay team take fifth.