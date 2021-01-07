2020-21 HS Boys Swimming Previews: Swimmers, divers to watch and key returning athletes for each team in Cumberland County

The 2020-21 swimming season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews, including swimmers and divers to watch from each program.
Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Tara Young
Last year: 4-8 (2-5)
Notable swimmers/divers: Nolan Chenot, sr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Nolan Chenot. He will be expected to step up as a leader for the team this season, after a solid junior year. The younger brother of Penn State's Devon Chenot, Nolan placed 23rd in districts last season and sixth in the 50 free at Mid-Penn's.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: G. Michael Gobrecht
Last year: 11-7 (4-3)
Notable swimmers/divers: Trevor Arms, sr.; Tyler Distenfeld, sr.; Presley Staretz, jr.; Owen Brewer, so.; Kevin Santos, so.; Jon Chang, fr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Tyler Distenfeld. He never got the chance to show what he was made of on the second day of the PIAA tournament because of the shutdown caused by COVID-19, but Gobrecht expects good things from the senior this season. The Dennison University commit is expected to turn some heads during the postseason.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Joseph Chubb
Last year: 1-11 (0-7)
Notable swimmers/divers: Not provided.
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Mike Glumac
Last year: 7-5 (5-2)
Notable swimmers/divers: Nate Hoover, sr.; Andrew Wetherhold, jr.; Lance Ginter, so.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Andrew Wetherhold. He broke the school record in the 50 free last season as a sophomore. He should be primed to break the 100 breaststroke and 100 free school records this season, according to Glumac.
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Nolan McArdle
Last year: 3-7 (2-5)
Notable swimmers/divers: Not provided.
Swimmer/diver to watch (probable): Travis White. Although he never got to finish the state tournament last season, he still made a splash during the District 3 tournament, placing 11th with 308.4 points, just off the podium.
'That was the hardest part': Boiling Springs' Matt Brenner struggled to break news after PIAA Class 2A swimming championships postponed
MID-PENN COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Evan Jarusewski
Last year: 6-3 (4-2)
Notable swimmers/divers: Nick Moul, sr.; Matthew Raudabaugh, jr.; Luke Hand, jr.; Reese Ward, jr.; Caleb Stewart, so.; Nick Egger, so.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Matthew Raudabaugh. He earned a silver medal at districts and was placed No. 4 in Heat 3 of the 100 breaststroke at states. He'll have something to prove this season after last season's canceled state championships.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Jeff Kiminski (interim for 2021 season)
Last year: 9-1 (6-0)
Notable swimmers/divers: Evan Kase; Giovanni Andreoli; Nathan Book; EJ Heyman; Brady Kondek; Braelen Mowe.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Braelen Mowe. As just a freshman last season, Mowe turned more than a few heads through the regular and postseasons. Mowe placed seventh in the 100 free in the District 3 championships, while also helping the 400 free relay win bronze.
HS Sports: Boiling Springs' girls basketball, swimming, unified bocce ball coaches opt out of season in unison
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Shannon Novakoski
Last year: 0-10 (0-6)
Notable swimmers/divers: Breydon Maggio, so.
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Jared Haley
Last year: 7-4 (5-1)
Notable swimmers/divers: Aaron Argot, sr.; Sean Clark, sr.; Shawn Cutright, sr.; Aric Graham, sr.; Jackson Hazen, sr.; Ryan Boyce, jr.; Andrew Chavey, jr.; Ben Clarke, jr.; Daniel Reyes, jr.; Noah Spencer, jr.; Gavin Stuckey, jr.; Tristan Wise, jr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Noah Spencer. He placed fifth in the 50 free in the district championships and helped his 200 free relay team to fifth, making him a key asset for both individual competition and relay teams. He also tallied a sixth-place finish in the 100 fly at Mid-Penn's.
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Chandler Johnson
Last year: 3-7 (2-4)
Notable swimmers/divers: Devin Wilson, sr.; Mason Holtry, sr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Devin Wilson. He placed 20th in the 100 breaststroke at Mid-Penn's, so he'll look to move up in the standings during his final season with the Greyhounds.
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Samantha Shirtliff
Last year: 6-4 (3-3)
Notable swimmers/divers: Harrison Ziegler, sr.; Nick Shelly, jr.; Adam Dopkoski, jr; Ryan Lee, so.; James Gaudion, fr.; Peter Gaudion, fr.
Swimmer/diver to watch: Nick Shelly and Ryan Lee. Both will be important if the Shamrocks are going to improve this season after finishing 3-3 in the division, according to Shirtliff. Lee will focus on the 200 IM and 500 free, while Shelly covers the 100 back and sprint free events.
