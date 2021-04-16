2020-21 Girls Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team: Shippensburg's Julia Strine goes out on top as state champ, Swimmer of the Year

Kari Powell, so., Trinity: We might be looking at next year's Swimmer of the Year. Powell put on a show this postseason, claiming a state championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.48) to go along with fourth in the 200 medley relay. She also established herself as a 200 IM medal threat after a 10th-place finish at states. Along with a 200 free relay 11th at states, Powell was dominant two weeks prior at districts with gold in the breaststroke (1:04.08), fourth in the IM (2:10.72).

Honorable Mentions

Swimming: Mattea Penner, jr., Big Spring; Rylie Ward, sr., Big Spring; Alexis Clouse, fr., Big Spring; Katie Buehler, fr., Boiling Springs; Tess Naylor, fr., Boiling Springs; Peyton Ellis, so., Boiling Springs; Ella Crawford, so., Carlisle; Elizabeth Gobin, so., Carlisle; Catherine Lippert, so., Carlisle; Jennifer Bolden, jr., Cumberland Valley; Lauren Chang, jr., Cumberland Valley; Kamryn Barone, so., Cumberland Valley; Sam Kil, fr., East Pennsboro; Sofia Oliviera, sr., East Pennsboro; Annabelle Hoover, fr., Mechanicsburg; Audrey Weaver, jr., Northern; Apple Burton, jr., Trinity; Madelyn Paxton, so., Trinity.

​All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

