2020-21 Girls Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team: Shippensburg's Julia Strine goes out on top as state champ, Swimmer of the Year

This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Swimmer of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Swimmer of the Year
Boys/Girls Coach of the Year
Jeff Kaminski, Boiling Springs: A year ago, it was his predecessor in this spot. But Matt Brenner's opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns meant Kaminski was called in to lead the team just days before the season started. He did a superb job in a trying season, keeping a Bubblers program that lost multiple athletes to COVID opt-outs, including every senior, competitive in the Mid-Penn all season before unleashing medal-winning swimmers throughout the postseason. Every coach had a tough job this year, but Kaminski's cards were among the toughest dealt.
First Team
Jillian Strine, so., Boiling Springs: She moved to a new school, competed apart from her older sister, had to meet new friends and new coaches in the midst of a pandemic and still won three state medals. Not bad for someone who isn't driving age yet. The younger Strine finished seventh in the PIAA 50 free (24.80), sixth in the 200 free relay (1:39.88) and sixth in the 400 free relay (3:37.92). That followed a District 3 title in the 50 (24.42), bronze in the 100 free (53.61) and bronzes in both relays. She also finished no worse than third in all four events at Mid-Penn's.
Isabella Kil, jr., East Pennsboro: Half of what proved a highly entertaining set of sisters, Kil led a formidable Panthers girls team all season, finishing third in the PIAA 100 butterfly (57.78), sixth in the 200 IM (2:08.40), fifth in the 400 free relay (3:37.68) and 10th in the 200 free relay (1:40.18). That followed district 200 IM gold (2:08.28) and fly gold (57.95), plus 400 free relay gold (4:01.69) and 200 free relay fourth to propel the Panthers to a team silver medal. That was a near repeat of Mid-Penn's when she won the same three races and got silver in the 200 relay.
Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro: Lest we forget about Turner as a member of that Panthers core. She graduates with three PIAA medals as a senior — in the 500 free (fifth, 5:10.17), 200 IM (eighth, 2:09.73) and the 400 free relay. The 200 free relay's 10th rounded out her states performance. She and Kil were all over the postseason podiums, especially in that IM. Turner added a 500 silver (5:10.01) and IM bronze (2:09.48) plus gold and fourth in the free relays, like Kil, and at Mid-Penn's took home 500 gold, IM silver, 400 relay gold and 200 relay silver.
Lila DiCarlo, sr., Trinity: It's hard to top two medals at the state championships. That's how DiCarlo ends her career, a sixth-place finisher in the 100 backstroke (57.81), with fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:47.89) and 11th in the 200 free relay (1:41.41). She claimed silver in the back at districts (59.32), to go along with fourth in the 100 free (53.90) and a pair of silvers in those same relays. And before that she led the Shamrocks relay teams to golds (200 medley: 1:49.82; 200 free: 1:40.93) while claiming individual silvers.
Kari Powell, so., Trinity: We might be looking at next year's Swimmer of the Year. Powell put on a show this postseason, claiming a state championship in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.48) to go along with fourth in the 200 medley relay. She also established herself as a 200 IM medal threat after a 10th-place finish at states. Along with a 200 free relay 11th at states, Powell was dominant two weeks prior at districts with gold in the breaststroke (1:04.08), fourth in the IM (2:10.72).
Honorable Mentions
Swimming: Mattea Penner, jr., Big Spring; Rylie Ward, sr., Big Spring; Alexis Clouse, fr., Big Spring; Katie Buehler, fr., Boiling Springs; Tess Naylor, fr., Boiling Springs; Peyton Ellis, so., Boiling Springs; Ella Crawford, so., Carlisle; Elizabeth Gobin, so., Carlisle; Catherine Lippert, so., Carlisle; Jennifer Bolden, jr., Cumberland Valley; Lauren Chang, jr., Cumberland Valley; Kamryn Barone, so., Cumberland Valley; Sam Kil, fr., East Pennsboro; Sofia Oliviera, sr., East Pennsboro; Annabelle Hoover, fr., Mechanicsburg; Audrey Weaver, jr., Northern; Apple Burton, jr., Trinity; Madelyn Paxton, so., Trinity.
Diving: Brooke Graham, so., Boiling Springs; Ashley Dierling, fr., Cedar Cliff; Grace Diskin, sr., Cumberland Valley; Corrine Armes, fr., Red Land; MacKenzie Burd, jr., Red Land.
