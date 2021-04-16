2020-21 Boys Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team: Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh grabs school's first PIAA gold, named Swimmer of the Year

Ryan Lee, so., Trinity: Like Mowe, a lot of eyes will be on Lee in the next two years after an impressive sophomore year. Lee showed off his versatility with postseason medals in the 200 IM and 500 free, plus a few in relay events. That included D3 fifth in the IM (2:01.81) and bronze in the 500 (4:51.68), which came after IM fourth (2:01.61) and 500 silver (4:59.65). The Shamrocks also won Mid-Penn and District 3 silver in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Honorable Mentions

Swimming: Brendon Morris-Dice, sr., Big Spring; Luke Hand, jr., Big Spring; Caleb Stewart, so., Big Spring; Nathan Book, jr., Boiling Springs; Nolan Chenot, sr., Carlisle; Ben Kruleski, so., Cedar Cliff; Jonathan Chang, fr., Cumberland Valley; Ian So, sr., Cumberland Valley; Owen Brewer, so., Cumberland Valley; Breydon Maggio, so., East Pennsboro; Andrew Wetherhold, jr., Mechanicsburg; Ben Clarke, sr., Northern; Sondo Yoon, so., Northern; Gavin Stuckey, sr., Northern; Gregg Wenhold, so., Red Land; Zach Peiffer, sr., Red Land; Colin Krause, so., Shippensburg; Jed Ritchie, fr., Shippensburg; James Gaudion, fr., Trinity; Adam Dopkowski, jr., Trinity; Nick Shelly, jr., Trinity.

All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

