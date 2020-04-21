2019-20 Girls Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team

Athlete of the Year
Lily Bistline, sr., Boiling Springs: As a silver medalist last year in the District 3 Class 2A Diving Championships, Bistline was primed for a better finish her senior year. And she got it, nabbing gold with a score of 357.05. Bistline couldn’t see where that momentum might have propelled her at states with the PIAA Class 2A Swimming & Diving Championships cancelled, but she was slotted No. 11 on the heat sheets and looked every bit a top-of-the-podium contender after finishing fifth a year ago at Bucknell University. She's off to Loyola University (Maryland), where she'll join former Bubbler diver Jack Still.
Coach of the Year
Matt Brenner, Boiling Springs: Brenner led a rebuilding boys team to second place at the District 3 Class 2A Championships and had much better than first expected representation at states, including a girls relay team and more than a few individuals representing the purple and yellow.
First Team
Julia Strine, jr., Shippensburg: Strine earned herself four medals at the District 3 Class 2A Championships: silver in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.74), sixth in the 100 freestyle (54.35) and she helped her 200 medley and 200 free relay teams win silver medals. Although states didn’t happen for Class 2A, Strine was placed in the No. 1 spot for the second heat in the 100 free on the PIAA heat sheets.
Madison Osanitsch, sr., Shippensburg: Like Julia Strine, Osanitsch was a huge part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams claiming their runner-up medals at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. To go along with those medals, Osanitsch earned a silver medal with a 5:12.40 in the 500 free. Osanitsch was placed No. 2 in the second heat of the 200 free on the PIAA heat sheets.
Kamryn Barone, fr.,Cumberland Valley: Barone placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.00 at the PIAA Class 3A Championships and helped the 400 free relay team take 18th with a time of 3:34.87. In districts, Barone swam a 1:04.65 in the 100 breaststroke for silver and helped the 400 free relay team take fifth (3:34.29).
Sara Turner, so., East Pennsboro: Turner took home an impressive bronze medal in the 500 free with a time of 5:16.82 on the final day of the District 3 Class 2A Championships. She also anchored the 400 free relay team for fifth in a time of 3:51.41. Turner was slotted No. 1 in the third heat of the 200 IM in the PIAA heat sheets.
Lila DiCarlo, jr., Trinity: DiCarlo won a pair of individual bronze medals in the 100 free (53.70) and 100 backstroke (58.79) at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. She was placed at No. 6 in the fourth heat of the 100 backstroke on the PIAA heat sheets.
Honorable Mentions
Alicia Canaday, sr., Big Spring; Abbie Erme, sr., Boiling Springs; Lauren Musser, jr., Carlisle; Ilana Jacobson, sr., Mechanicsburg; Abigail Soerens, sr., Northern; Evangeline Soerens, sr., Northern; Sydney Stupka, sr., Red Land; Makenna Morris, sr., Shippensburg; Jillian Strine, fr., Shippensburg; Kari Powell, fr., Trinity.
