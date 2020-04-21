2019-20 Girls Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team

Madison Osanitsch, sr., Shippensburg: Like Julia Strine, Osanitsch was a huge part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams claiming their runner-up medals at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. To go along with those medals, Osanitsch earned a silver medal with a 5:12.40 in the 500 free. Osanitsch was placed No. 2 in the second heat of the 200 free on the PIAA heat sheets.

Kamryn Barone, fr.,Cumberland Valley: Barone placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.00 at the PIAA Class 3A Championships and helped the 400 free relay team take 18th with a time of 3:34.87. In districts, Barone swam a 1:04.65 in the 100 breaststroke for silver and helped the 400 free relay team take fifth (3:34.29).

Sara Turner, so., East Pennsboro: Turner took home an impressive bronze medal in the 500 free with a time of 5:16.82 on the final day of the District 3 Class 2A Championships. She also anchored the 400 free relay team for fifth in a time of 3:51.41. Turner was slotted No. 1 in the third heat of the 200 IM in the PIAA heat sheets.

Lila DiCarlo, jr., Trinity: DiCarlo won a pair of individual bronze medals in the 100 free (53.70) and 100 backstroke (58.79) at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. She was placed at No. 6 in the fourth heat of the 100 backstroke on the PIAA heat sheets.