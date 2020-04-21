2019-20 Boys Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team

Athlete of the Year
Logan Skiles, sr., Cumberland Valley: It was a weird two days at the PIAA Class 3A Swimming Championships, and one Skiles likely won’t forget for a long time for more reasons than one. He placed fourth in the 50 free with a time of 20.76 and then 14th in the 100 free with a time of 46.69 in a day that was rushed by timed finals because of the coronavirus. Skiles landed third with a 46.33 100 free in the District 3 championships and anchored the 400 free relay to silver with a time of 3:10.80.
Coach of the Year
Matt Brenner, Boiling Springs: Brenner led a rebuilding boys team to second place at the District 3 Class 2A Championships and had much better than first expected representation at states, including a girls relay team and more than a few individuals representing the purple and yellow.
First Team
Kyle Farrow, sr., Cumberland Valley: Farrow helped the 200 medley relay place 10th at the PIAA Class 3A Championships with a time of 1:36.14. In districts, Farrow placed second in the 100 backstroke in 53.38 and helped the 400 free relay nab silver in a time of 3:10.80.
Tommy Chase, sr., Trinity: Chase earned a silver medal with a 4:48.91 500 free during the District 3 Class 2A Championships and teamed up for fourth in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:21.64. Chase was placed at No. 5 in the second heat of the 500 free on the PIAA heat sheets before the 2A championships were postponed and ultimately canceled this year.
Scott Majka, sr., Trinity: Majka notched a bronze medal with a 47.53 in the 100 free and helped the 400 free relay team take fourth at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. Majka was placed No. 5 in Heat 2 of the 100 free ahead of the 2A state championships.
Matt Raudabaugh, so., Big Spring: Raudabaugh earned a silver medal with a 58.16 in the 100 breaststroke at the District 3 Class 2A Championships. Raudabaugh was placed No. 4 in Heat 3 of the 100 breaststroke and No. 7 in Heat 3 of the 200 IM for the 2A state championships.
Braelen Mowe, fr., Boiling Springs: Mowe earned seventh in the 100 free (49.23) in the District 3 Class 2A Championships, while also helping the 400 free relay win bronze with a time of 3:19.92. Mowe was placed No. 5 in the first heat of the 100 free and No. 1 in the fourth heat of the 200 IM before 2A states shut down. Like Raudabaugh above, Mowe has several years ahead of him to make noise at Bucknell for states.
Honorable Mentions
Ian Ward, sr., Big Spring; Cole Ellis, sr., Boiling Springs; Evan Kase, jr., Boiling Springs; Nolan Chenot, sr., Carlisle; Casey Padgett, sr., Carlisle; Tyler Distenfeld, jr., Cumberland Valley; Trevor Arms, jr., Cumberland Valley; James Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg; Noah Spencer, sr., Northern; Ryan Lee, fr., Trinity; Harrison Ziegler, jr., Trinity.
Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.
