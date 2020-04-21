2019-20 Boys Swimming and Diving All-Sentinel Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Athlete of the Year

Logan Skiles, sr., Cumberland Valley: It was a weird two days at the PIAA Class 3A Swimming Championships, and one Skiles likely won’t forget for a long time for more reasons than one. He placed fourth in the 50 free with a time of 20.76 and then 14th in the 100 free with a time of 46.69 in a day that was rushed by timed finals because of the coronavirus. Skiles landed third with a 46.33 100 free in the District 3 championships and anchored the 400 free relay to silver with a time of 3:10.80.

Coach of the Year

Matt Brenner, Boiling Springs: Brenner led a rebuilding boys team to second place at the District 3 Class 2A Championships and had much better than first expected representation at states, including a girls relay team and more than a few individuals representing the purple and yellow.

First Team

Kyle Farrow, sr., Cumberland Valley: Farrow helped the 200 medley relay place 10th at the PIAA Class 3A Championships with a time of 1:36.14. In districts, Farrow placed second in the 100 backstroke in 53.38 and helped the 400 free relay nab silver in a time of 3:10.80.