2 sisters, 2 schools, 2 golds: Julia, Jillian Strine shine in District 3 Swimming Championships despite being miles apart

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It’s been quite an interesting year for the Strine sisters, in and out of the water.
Of course, things got even more intriguing Saturday when the siblings each won gold medals at the District 3 Swimming Championships — in two different locations, in two different classifications and for two different schools.
Julia Strine, a senior at Shippensburg, blazed a 1:02.61 to win the 100-yard breaststroke in the Class 3A championships at Cumberland Valley High School.
A couple hours earlier, Jillian, a sophomore at Boiling Springs, won the 50 freestyle in 24.42 at Central York High School, taking home a 2A championship.
With the family moving into the Boiling Springs district this year, Julia stayed at Shippensburg rather than change schools as a senior. Then, with Shippensburg bumping up to 3A, the sisters swam different classifications.
“She swam out of her mind today. I’m sad I wasn't there to see that,” Julia said from Cumberland Valley. “She is a sophomore, and she’s tops in the 50 free, one of the hardest events. The fact she can achieve such a great thing at such a young age. If she was impressed with my race, I am as impressed with her and more. I know there are great things ahead.”
Caught via telephone, the younger sister had just as kind of words.
“She amazes me. When I heard her time, I was so happy. I wanted to call her — but I couldn’t,” Jillian said, laughing. “Her times are so much better than last year, and she deserves every bit of it. She works so hard.
“We were texting back and forth. It’s weird not seeing her at championship meets because she’s always my rock. I texted her, and when she told me she won the 100 breast and dropped in the 50 free I was so happy.”
Julia also finished seventh in the 50 free. While her breaststroke time was great, the nearly two-second margin of victory in 3A was something to notice. The increased competition paid dividends.
“The girls are so fast in 3A, and that’s great because I love the competition,” she said. “Having faster swimmers and closer gaps between seed times makes it a more competitive and a more aggressive environment, and I really like that. That pushes me.”
Meanwhile, Jillian is rising with the Bubblers' program.
Her efforts paid off on Saturday. She also earned a bronze medal in the 100 free (53.61).
“I was so happy after my race. I couldn’t focus on anything. It felt so good,” she said. “I know I put in the work. It’s different without her, and going to districts and advancing to states because it’s harder to get there this year.”
At least COVID-19 protocols haven’t affected the girls missing each other in the halls at school. Julia is doing school virtually with Shippensburg and Jillian is hybrid a couple days a week at Boiling Springs.
Jillian’s gold was one of several won by area teams in 2A.
Boiling Springs teammate Katie Buehler, only a freshman, made her district debut and took home gold with her 57.66 in the 100 backstroke. It was part of a big day for a Bubblers team that has surprised all year after losing its head coach and entire senior class due to COVID-19 opt-outs in early January.
East Pennsboro was on top of its championship game, ironically also with siblings driving much of it.
Panthers junior Isabella Kil earned a gold in the 200 individual medley with a 2:08.28 and the 100 butterfly in 57.95. Sister Sam Kil finished second and third in the 100 free and 200 free, respectively.
East Penn teammate Sara Turner was second in the 500 free and third in 200 IM.
Isabella, Sofia Oliveira, Turner and Sam capped the day with a 3:37.88 to win the 400 free relay championship.
Trinity got in on the gold rush when Kari Powell swam a 1:04.08 to win the 100 breaststroke with an impressive 1.78 seconds margin of victory for the sophomore.
Boiling Springs sophomore Braelen Mowe won the 2A boys 100 butterfly championship with a 52.10.
Matthew Raudabaugh, of Big Spring, earned gold with his 57.66 in the 100 breaststroke, dropping two-plus seconds from his seed time.