2 sisters, 2 schools, 2 golds: Julia, Jillian Strine shine in District 3 Swimming Championships despite being miles apart

“She amazes me. When I heard her time, I was so happy. I wanted to call her — but I couldn’t,” Jillian said, laughing. “Her times are so much better than last year, and she deserves every bit of it. She works so hard.

“We were texting back and forth. It’s weird not seeing her at championship meets because she’s always my rock. I texted her, and when she told me she won the 100 breast and dropped in the 50 free I was so happy.”

Julia also finished seventh in the 50 free. While her breaststroke time was great, the nearly two-second margin of victory in 3A was something to notice. The increased competition paid dividends.

“The girls are so fast in 3A, and that’s great because I love the competition,” she said. “Having faster swimmers and closer gaps between seed times makes it a more competitive and a more aggressive environment, and I really like that. That pushes me.”

Meanwhile, Jillian is rising with the Bubblers' program.

Her efforts paid off on Saturday. She also earned a bronze medal in the 100 free (53.61).

