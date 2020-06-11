Stuck in a waiting game: While athletic directors are finishing return-to-play plans, coaches remain in limbo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although athletic directors may have an idea of when their schools can start practicing, it seems like coaches are left to wonder exactly when that may be.

Gov. Tom Wolf released his return-to-play guidelines Wednesday morning and Pennsylvania should see sports return in some capacity over the coming weeks. Two big notes to take away from the guidelines were that sports are now allowed to return under the yellow and green phases and that each school district has to come up with their own personal guidelines — following the state’s own recommendations — and then get approval for their plan by the school board.

Athletic directors have been in constant contact trying to come up with their own guidelines and attempting to get their sports back to practice as soon as they can, but it seems coaches are left in a wait-and-see approach; they may have an idea of what to do to keep their athletes safe, but won’t have a solid plan until one is posted.

“I was expecting much more,” Mechanicsburg field hockey head coach Tonya Brown said about the new guidelines. “I think now we wait for our athletic director to provide direction.”