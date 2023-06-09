The PIAA released information for its baseball and softball semifinals Tuesday, revealing the opponents, sites and times for Monday's games involving Sentinel area teams.

Cedar Cliff (Class 6A) and Camp Hill (Class 3A) advanced to the final four of their respective baseball brackets with quarterfinal wins Thursday while Cumberland Valley (Class 6A) and Northern (Class 5A) forged in in the softball brackets.

Here's where the four Sentinel area teams are scheduled to continue the state playoffs. For the full brackets, visit the PIAA's website.

BASEBALL

Class 6A: Cedar Cliff vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Camp Hill vs. Saucon Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A: Cumberland Valley vs. Hempfield at Saint Francis University, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Abington Heights vs. Northern at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.

