Morgan finished the day with three RBIs, as the Eagles defeated Garnet Valley 6-3 in a PIAA Class 6A first-round game.
The PIAA released information for its baseball and softball quarterfinals Tuesday, revealing the opponents, sites and times for Thursday's games involving Sentinel area teams.
Cedar Cliff and Camp Hill punched their respective tickets to the baseball quarterfinals with wins Monday while softball teams from Cumberland Valley and Northern advanced in their respective brackets.
Here's where the four Sentinel area teams are scheduled to continue the state playoffs.
BASEBALL
Class 6A: Cedar Cliff vs. North Allegheny at Mt. Aloysius College, 2 p.m.
Class 3A: Camp Hill vs. Neumann Goretti at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 6A: Cumberland Valley vs. Haverford at Twin Valley, noon
Class 5A: Upper Dublin vs. Northern at Exeter, 12:30 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley defeats Garnet Valley in PIAA softball
Cumberland Valley's pitcher Sydney May reaches 200 career strike outs during the second inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sydney May fires in a strike during the first inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer, left, slides safely into home in front of Garnet Valley's Rylee Bailey during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Stroup makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the tag from Garnet Valley's Zoey Rogers during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sydney May fields a ground ball to the mound in time to make the out at first base against Garnet Valley's Jenna Fulmer during the second inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's pitcher Sydney May, right, crosses home plate during the second inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's pitcher Sydney May throws a strike during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer smiles after hitting a single during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kayley Krause steals third in the fourth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening against Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer hits a single during the fifth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Stroup, left, makes a safe slide into home plate for a run in front of Garnet Valley's Rylee Bailey during the fifth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Morgan crosses home plate for a run in front of Garnet Valley's Rylee Bailey during the fifth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley takes the field during the seventh inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening against Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Morgan fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out at first base against Garnet Valley's Emily Orsini during the seventh inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
