The PIAA released information for its baseball and softball quarterfinals Tuesday, revealing the opponents, sites and times for Thursday's games involving Sentinel area teams.

Cedar Cliff and Camp Hill punched their respective tickets to the baseball quarterfinals with wins Monday while softball teams from Cumberland Valley and Northern advanced in their respective brackets.

Here's where the four Sentinel area teams are scheduled to continue the state playoffs. For the full brackets, visit the PIAA's website.

BASEBALL

Class 6A: Cedar Cliff vs. North Allegheny at Mt. Aloysius College, 2 p.m.

Class 3A: Camp Hill vs. Neumann Goretti at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A: Cumberland Valley vs. Haverford at Twin Valley, noon

Class 5A: Upper Dublin vs. Northern at Exeter, 12:30 p.m.

