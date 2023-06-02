The PIAA released the brackets for its state playoffs in various spring sports Friday, revealing the opponents, sites and times for first-round games and matches involving Sentinel area teams.

Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs for the full brackets, visit the PIAA's website.

Tournaments are scheduled to begin Monday and Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Class 6A: Abington at Cedar Cliff, Monday, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Bethel Park at Mechanicsburg, Monday, 4 p.m.

Class 4A: Indiana at East Pennsboro, Monday, 4 p.m.

Class 3A: Masterman vs. Camp Hill at Cumberland Valley, Monday, 4 p.m.

Class 3A: Trinity at Saucon Valley, Monday, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A: Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley, Monday, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Armstrong at Mechanicsburg, Monday, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Hatboro-Horsham at Northern, Monday, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A: Belle Vernon vs. Trinity at Hempfield (Greensburg), 2 p.m.

Class 4A: Jersey Shore vs. East Pennsboro at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 2A: Trinity at Mars, Tuesday, TBD

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A: William Tennent at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

