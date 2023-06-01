Trinity has been one win away from the state playoffs a handful of times in its softball history. This year represented the first time, though, that the Shamrocks were granted a second chance at earning that elusive victory.

Trinity made the most of the opportunity Thursday, as the No. 5 Shamrocks shook off the effects of Tuesday’s semifinal loss and claimed a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Berks Catholic in the District 3 Class 4A third-place game at Wass Park in Mechanicsburg.

The Shamrocks welcomed the chance to hit the reset button after dropping their semifinal matchup with their neighboring nemesis, East Pennsboro. Hosting an unfamiliar Berks Catholic squad allowed Trinity to set its focus squarely on attaining the program’s first PIAA playoff berth, and the loose mentality fit: the Trinity defense played error-free and the lineup registered just three strikeouts.

“East Penn is always kind of tough for us,” Trinity pitcher Maddie Smith said. “We have a little mental block against them. Coming into this, we were just like, ‘We don’t know this team, we don’t know anything about them, let’s just go out and lay it on the line and see what happens.’”

Smith struck out nine and allowed only one hit through the first five innings. She had to navigate around a pair of infield hits while holding a one-run lead in the seventh inning, and shortstop Aubrey Holtzapple ranged to her left to field a grounder for a force at second for the final out. It gave the senior battery of Smith and catcher Molly Whitmyer something that had so far eluded them in their highly successful Trinity runs.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Whitmyer said. “Since it’s my last year, this is what we’ve been pushing for. Me, Maddie, and Dani (Notz) are the only three seniors, and we’ve really been trying to reinforce to the underclassmen that this is what we play for, and we play to win. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Both Smith and Berks Catholic starter Dani Hayward went through the first two innings without much trouble. Trinity opened the scoring in the third when Molly Maney led off with a single and moved over on a sacrifice by Allie Aschenbrenner and a single by Smith. Taylor Lawrence then shot a single back up the box to give the Rocks a 1-0 lead.

Another leadoff single, this one by Ariel Cook, gave Trinity another scoring chance in the fourth. A wild pitch and Brianna Topper’s single moved her up, and Maney’s sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 2-0.

Armed with a lead, Smith cruised until the sixth, when the Saints’ Giana Mirenda drilled a solo homer to cut the deficit in half. Smith followed with two quick outs to end the sixth, though, and she pushed through the first-and-third situation in the seventh to get the final out.

“I just knew if I could get them to hit it into the ground, and let my defense make the plays, we would be fine,” Smith said. “The amount of trust I have in my teammates this year is more than I’ve had in any teammates in my life.”

The Shamrocks will head west Monday to face District 7 champ Belle Vernon. Trinity coach Glenn Reinhardt, a Pittsburgh-area native, will happily accept a homecoming that has been a long time in the making.

“For the program, this is awesome,” Reinhardt said. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve done, all the work they’ve put in since January. This is a relatively new team, as far playing together goes, so it was important for us to come together as a team and do it at the right time. We went from 7-5 to 15-5, and we couldn’t have put a streak like that together at a better time.”

