The top of the Cumberland Valley lineup has been at the top of its game so far in the PIAA softball tournament, and if Annika Shearer, Emma Stroup and Emma Morgan continue their tear at the plate, they could help the Eagles climb another step higher toward the top of the Class 6A mountain.

Shearer, Stroup and Morgan have combined to score or drive in 15 of the Eagles’ 20 runs through two rounds of the state tournament leading up to Monday’s semifinal showdown with Hempfield Area, and they’ve given the Eagles a boost in the dugout as much as they have on the scoreboard.

“The top of the order was very good,” said Haverford head coach Bob Newman, whose Fords suffered a 14-5 setback to the Eagles in Thursday’s quarterfinals. “They were all over everything. We couldn’t get them out, and we were told that by (CV’s first-round opponent) Garnet Valley, which said they’re going to put the ball in play. They’re not a team that strikes out a lot.”

Shearer has provided a spark for the Eagles from the leadoff spot. The sophomore went 6 for 9 at the plate through two state tournament games, scoring five runs and driving in three.

“She sets the table for us,” CV coach Gregg Williams said. “There’s no doubt about it. “The way we run the bases, we have to put the ball in play because we put a lot of pressure on the defense. Honestly, I’m not sure many teams see the kind of speed we have and the aggressiveness on the bases. You just don’t see that stuff all the time.”

Stroup (3 for 6) drove in the go-ahead run in Thursday’s quarterfinal with a two-run double. She also scored a run in the Eagles’ 6-3 win over Garnet Valley.

“It’s been great, especially as a freshman coming in,” Stroup said. “It’s something most people don’t get to experience.”

With Shearer and Stroup setting the tone, Morgan has capitalized on the opportunities to the tune of five RBIs on three hits in two state tournament games.

“When they’re on base and allowing me to work my game, it helps me a lot, too,” Morgan said. “It’s just the team working together, really, and they’ve been amazing at that.”

The Eagles have honed their sense of team throughout the season. With the top third of their lineup providing momentum in the state tournament, the rest of the Eagles’ lineup has kept the fire burning.

“They work tremendously together,” Williams said. “They don’t rely on one person or two people. It’s everybody. They all contribute. It’s an amazing group of kids.”

The next test for the Eagles comes in the semifinal bout with Hempfield, the WPIAL champion. Following is a look at the matchup.

Class 6A – Cumberland Valley (19-5) vs. Hempfield (20-3)

When/where: 4 p.m. Monday at Saint Francis University

How they got here: While the District 3 champion Eagles defeated Garnet Valley (6-3) and Haverford (14-5) in the first two rounds, the WPIAL champion Spartans blanked Mifflin County (5-0) and Downingtown East (2-0).

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to the state championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park against either District 1 champion North Penn or District 3 bronze medalist Chambersburg.

Notes: Cumberland Valley has won its previous two semifinal appearances in 1976 and 2015. Hempfield is back in the state tournament for the first time since it won three consecutive state titles from 2016 to 2018. The Eagles faced Mifflin County, Hempfield’s first-round opponent, twice during the regular season, winning 7-6 and 2-1. Along with zero runs, Hempfield pitcher Riley Miller has held opponents to six total hits while striking out 11 total batters and walking five.

