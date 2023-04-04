Cumberland Valley parlayed a couple of hits, strong baserunning and a Red Land error to tally seven runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 12-0 five-inning victory over the Patriots in Lewisberry Tuesday.

The unbeaten Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) batted around in each of the first and second innings to take an 11-0 lead.

In the top of the first, Annika Shearer ripped a single past short to lead off the inning, Graysen Trybulski laid down a bunt and used her speed to beat the play at first for a single, and Emma Morgan hit a pop fly into the sunny sky that fell safely to load the bases. Sydney May grounded to third, but the throw home went to the backstop, allowing Shearer and Trybulski to score. Maddie Martin singled off the Patriot pitcher that deflected toward second base, allowing Morgan and May to cross the plate. Martin stole second and moved to third on an Evie Coburn single and later scored on a Gracie Lau sacrifice fly. Maddy Oswald singled off the pitcher and Shearer lined a single to score two more runs.

“We didn’t play today like we have been playing,” Patriot coach Madelyn Yannetti said. “We have hitters, but we just didn’t make plays in that first inning. Cumberland Valley has a really good team, and we hope to build our program to play with them.”

Coburn got two ground balls and a strike out to get the Patriots in order in the first.

The Eagles added four more in the second. A fielding error started the inning that featured five hits, as well as several wild pitches and passed balls. The Eagles capped the inning with a two-run single by Shearer, who finished 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.

“We had never had a freshman lead off for us, but last year Shearer came in and did just that,” Eagle coach Gregg Williams said. “She took her lumps last year, but right now she is on fire with the bat. She has set the table for us — three big hits early today. This team can hit, and we do turn them loose. That is assistant coach Randy Kinsey who teaches them to be aggressive and keep going on the bases.”

Coburn came back out and retired the Patriots in order. After she retired seven in a row, Red Land’s Bella Williams cued one off the bat that was bobbled and then thrown wide of first for the first baserunner. Coburn got a fielder’s choice and strikeout to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Morgan smoked a double to the fence in center, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to make the score 12-0.

Sydney May struck out all three batters in the fourth before Red Land recorded its first hit in the fifth with a hard grounder to third by Grace Spangler. An infield error allowed the Patriots to threaten to break up the shutout, but May induced a grounder to first base for the final out.

“We came into this game with the mindset of playing to our level and not to the level of our opponents,” Martin said. “We have to come into the game in the exact mind set of the Chambersburg and Central Dauphin games. This year, we just have a different connection than last year. That is a tribute to our seniors who have led the way. We just do everything together and live to be around each other. Annika Shearer is just on fire for us, setting the table.”

