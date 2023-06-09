In two state playoff games, Northern’s Sammy Magee has delivered four hits in the middle of the Polar Bears’ potent lineup.

Opponents batting against Magee in the state playoffs, in total, have three hits.

After pitching the Polar Bears to their first District 3 title with a three-hit shutout, Magee authored back-to-back (mercy-rule) complete-game shutouts, helping Northern advance to Monday’s semifinal against Abongton Heights, which posted nine runs in the quarterfinals after receiving a forfeit victory in the first round.

Magee has locked it down in the pitching circle. Through 11 innings of work in the state tournament, she struck out 18 total batters and walked one to accompany the three allowed hits and zero allowed runs. At the plate, her four hits have come in six total at-bats. They’ve included a home run and led to five RBIs and a run scored.

“All season she was good, but it’s like a whole ‘nother level now that we’re in the playoffs,” Northern head coach Emily Quatrale said of Magee after the Bears’ 10-0 win over Upper Dublin in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Magee has been quick to point out the support of her teammates both on the scoreboard and in the dugout.

No Polar Bear has aided Magee’s cause statistically during the state playoffs more than Hailey Irwin. The senior slugger has belted four hits – three home runs and a double – in six at-bats, driving in seven runs. Emily Randalls has authored multi-hit performances in both state playoff games, going 4 for 7 with four RBIs and three runs scored, a triple and a double.

The Polar Bears look to keep the momentum going against Abington Heights on Monday with the program’s first berth in the state championship game on the line. Following is a look at the matchup.

Class 5A – Abington Heights (19-6) vs. Northern (22-4)

When/where: 6 p.m. Monday at Patriots Park, Allentown

How they got here: After receiving a first-round win via forfeit, the Comets defeated District 1 champion Oxford 9-7 in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The District 3 champion Polar Bears authored a pair of six-inning victories over District 1 foes Hatboro-Horsham (13-0) and Upper Dublin (10-0)

Next up: A trip to Friday’s state championship game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park, awaits the winner, who will face either District 7 runner-up Armstrong or District 7 bronze medalist Shaler for the title.

Notes: Northern has reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Comets reached the Class 3A semifinals in 2016 and lost to Lampeter-Strasburg. Northern is one of just three teams that hasn’t allowed a run through two games in the state tournament, joining Hempfield (Class 6A), Blue Mountain (Class 4A) and South Williamsport (Class 2A). Abington scored seven of its nine runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-2 lead over Oxford before allowing five runs in the seventh inning.

Photos: Northern defeats Mechanicsburg for District 3 Class 5A softball crown