Big Spring’s softball players streamed out of their home dugout Monday afternoon to celebrate shortstop Raychael Holtry’s game-winning hit that gave the Bulldogs a 5-4 win over Shippensburg. Then they exhaled, soaking in the emotions of a nine-inning back-and-forth bout between last year’s Mid-Penn Colonial Division co-champions as they met their vanquished foes at home plate in a handshake line.

And then, led by senior catcher Jaden Hair, the Big Spring players gathered in front of the fence of the Shippensburg dugout, checking in on Greyhound first baseman Elena Worthington, who left the game with an arm injury after a collision on a close play at first base that tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“She’s obviously hurting right now,” Holtry said. “She wants to be on the field. We were just trying to respect her. We thought it was a good idea to say, ‘Good game’ and try to comfort her a little bit.”

Monday’s marathon game gave the undefeated Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0 Colonial) another test on the diamond. They gave up the game’s first run for the third time in four games, and they’ve won their second straight game by a single run.

“It’s stressful,” said Holtry, who went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs Monday. “It’s fun, but it’s also nerve-wracking because you know you have to win to take your division. We want to get to the (Mid-Penn playoffs) like last year. We’re just really trying to push and get our runs, but when we don’t get there, we just know we have to play our best and stay in the game until we do.”

After surrendering two runs in the top of the first, Big Spring found some offense quickly. Madalyn Black laced the first pitch she saw against Shippensburg pitcher Cierra Bender into right field for a leadoff hit. After Fallon Feaser drew a walk, Holtry tied the game with a two-run double to the gap in right-center.

The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead on a Victoria Rinaldi single later in the inning, but Bender bounced back in the circle. The Greyhound senior blanked Big Spring over the next six innings.

“It’s a big rivalry with Big Spring, and I think she was just high on emotions (in the first inning),” first-year Shippensburg head coach Jarett Worthington said. “She settled in in the second, and she cruised. She was hitting her spots, working in and out, changing speeds. Everything was working after that first inning.”

In a complete-game outing, Bender struck out eight and walked four. After allowing three runs on three hits in the first inning, she allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits over the final 7 2/3.

“She got stronger as the game went,” said Big Spring skipper Mike Gutshall. “I’m glad we got those runs in the first inning because, man, she settled in after that. And Fallon matched her.”

Feaser gave up two runs – neither of them earned – in the first inning and didn’t allow any more in her six innings of work. The senior struck out two and walked two and let her defense go to work behind her, allowing six total hits.

“Me and Cierra have been kind of rivals, I would say, for a while,” Feaser said. “We know each other pretty well at this point, and I think it makes me more competitive, being out there with somebody just as good as she is. We kind of go at it game for game, and I would say we fuel each other to pitch our best.”

Shippensburg scratched together the game-tying run in the top of the seventh against Big Spring’s Rylee Piper. Delaney Gilbert led off the inning with an infield single and later scored on Katara Smith’s hit that dropped in front of diving left fielder Izzy Fry. The Greyhounds (3-2, 1-2) later took a 4-3 lead when freshman Alexis Kitner drove an 0-1 pitch from Piper over the left-field fence with one out in the top of the eighth.