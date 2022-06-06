PIAA Softball: Shippensburg's season ends with first-round loss to Southern Lehigh

ALLENTOWN — Shippensburg head softball coach Mike Peters believes in karma. At least softball karma.

“If things don’t go your way with the routine plays that should be made, it’s going to come back and bite you,” he said.

That’s exactly what happened on Monday evening when walks and untimely errors came back to haunt the Greyhounds as they lost 5-2 to Southern Lehigh despite a valiant effort in PIAA Class 5A first-round action at Patriots Park.

“We had a few uncharacteristic defensive miscues that at this level those things magnify,” Peters said.

Southern Lehigh advances to face WPIAL runner-up Penn Trafford, 3-1 winners over Twin Valley, on Thursday at a time and place to be determined.

Things began promising for Shippensburg when Delaney Gilbert took a borderline full-count pitch to walk to lead off the game. But on the next pitch, Southern Lehigh catcher Morghan Davies back-picked to rotating second baseman Hannah Bausher, who slipped in between Gilbert and the bag, tagging her out. Shippensburg protested that Gilbert’s path to the base was obstructed, but the call stood after a caucus from the umpires.

Southern Lehigh (19-6) wasted little time in seizing the momentum to take an early lead in the bottom half of the first inning. A lead-off walk, error, and suicide squeeze plated the first Spartan run. Lila Padden followed with a line-drive triple into right field that Katana Smith couldn’t corral to make the score 2-0. After another walk and a hit batsman, Greyhounds’ starter Cierra Bender worked out of the bases-loaded jam without further damage.

“It’s tough in playoff games when you fall behind,” Peters said. “It puts more pressure on you, especially as the visiting team. We don’t do anything in the top of the first, and now we’re digging out of a hole.”

In the second, Shippensburg (19-6) got on the board when Bender drew a lead-off walk, advanced to second base on a fielder’s choice, and coasted home on an Elena Worthington double that rolled to the fence.

But the Division 11 champion Spartans responded an inning later with two more walks and a throwing error that plated both baserunners to push the advantage to 4-1.

Sophomore catcher Olivia Leibitz cut into the Southern Lehigh lead in the fourth when she drove a fastball far, high and just inside the left-field foul pole for a solo home run.

Shippensburg eked out only four hits, all for extra bases, off Spartans’ ace Mikaela Benner and struck out out eight times. The Greyhounds put their leadoff batter on base in five of the seven innings but could only scratch across two runs.

Shippensburg graduates only one senior, Gracie Johnson, so expectations are high for a return visit from the experienced squad next season.

“When Gracie was a ninth-grader, she thought about running track,” Peters said. “I talked her into playing softball, and I’m so glad she did.

“It will take a little time for this to sink in. They’ll see a team go further and realize that could have been them. That will motivate them for next year.”

