PIAA Softball: Previewing the first-round matchups for Shippensburg, Big Spring

The final leg of the high school softball postseason kicks off Monday when teams across the state open the PIAA tournament. The fields vying for state gold include two local entries in Shippensburg, the fourth-place team from District 3 in Class 5A, and Big Spring, the District 3 Class 4A runner-up.

Following is a look at the opening-round matchups for the Greyhounds and Bulldogs.

Class 5A

Shippensburg (19-5) vs. Southern Lehigh (18-6)

When/where: 6 p.m., Patriot’s Park (1026 St John St, Allentown, PA 18103)

How they got there: The Greyhounds opened the District 3 tournament with a 6-3 win over Donegal and a 1-0 eight-inning win over Northeastern before a 2-1 semifinal loss to Twin Valley and a 15-1 setback to South Western in the third-place game. The Spartans captured the District 11 title with a 2-0 win over East Stroudsburg South and a 10-6 victory over Pottsville.

Next up: Monday’s winner draws either District 3 runner-up Twin Valley or WPIAL runner-up Penn Trafford in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Key players: Shippensburg junior Cierra Bender, who pitched in 18 of the Greyhounds’ games, enters the game with a 1.28 earned-run average. She recorded her 400th career strikeout in Thursday’s third-place game. Southern Lehigh senior shortstop Morgan Benner will lead the Spartans’ charge against Benner. The Kutztown commit for field hockey and softball went 3 for 3 with three runs scored in the district title game.

Notes: The Greyhounds are making their first state tournament appearance since 2014 and are looking for their first state tournament victory since 2005, when they advanced to the championship game … The Spartans last appeared in the state tournament in 2007 when they won their first-round game and fell in the quarterfinals … Shippensburg’s one-run output in the quarterfinals, semifinals and third-place game matched a season low. The Greyhounds scored one run in back-to-back games in the April 23 Big Spring tournament. They defeated Dallstown 1-0 in one of those games … Southern Lehigh coach Brian Neefe has won seven district titles in his 51-year tenure … The Spartans are 5-0 in PIAA first-round games.

Class 4A

Big Spring (19-4) at Archbishop Wood (15-6)

When/where: 4 p.m. at Archbishop Wood High School (655 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974)

How they got there: The Bulldogs advanced to the District 3 title game for the first time in program history, falling to Hamburg 6-5 in the final. The Vikings defeated Science Leadership Academy 14-0 to capture the District 12 title after winning the Philadelphia Catholic League championship for the first time since 1999.

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to face either District 4 champion Shamokin or District 2 champion Tunkhannock.

Key players: Despite going hitless in the district title game, Big Spring’s Fallon Feaser went 5 for 11 with six RBIs, three runs scored, two home runs and a double in the District 3 tournament. Viking junior Dakota Fanelli was named the Catholic League’s Pitcher of the Year, boasting a 2.40 ERA and 133 strikeouts over 102 innings pitched.

Notes: Big Spring is undefeated in the PIAA tournament. The Bulldogs qualified once, in 2012, and won the title … Archbishop Wood, meanwhile, is 0-4 with first-round losses in 2009, 2016, 2017 and 2021 … The Vikings have won eight games in a row. They have not lost since April 25 … Big Spring is 4-4 in games decided by two runs or fewer. Archbishop Wood is 4-3 in such games … Big Spring has not lost consecutive games this season.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

