After decisive first-round victories in the state softball tournament Monday, Cumberland Valley and Northern march into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Both teams, coming off District 3 titles, ended droughts with their first-round wins. The Eagles earned their first PIAA victory since 2014 while the Polar Bears punched their ticket to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

After holding serve in the first round at home, both teams hit the road for neutral-site games.

Following is a look at the quarterfinal matchups.

Class 6A

Cumberland Valley (18-5) vs. Haverford (21-5)

When/where: Noon at Twin Valley High School

How they got here: The District 3 champion Eagles jumped to a 6-0 lead over Garnet Valley in the first round and held on for a 6-3 victory. Meanwhile, the District 1 runner-up Fords had zero hits in their first four innings Monday before scoring a key fifth-inning insurance run sparked by a bunt single. It gave them enough for a 2-1 victory over Easton Area.

Next up: The quarterfinal winner advances to the semifinals scheduled for Monday against Either District 1 bronze medalist Downingtown East or WPIAL champion Hempfield.

Notes: Cumberland Valley aims for its first state semifinal berth since it won Class 4A silver in 2015. The Fords, making their third straight PIAA appearance, advanced to the 2021 championship game. Haverford faced Garnet Valley twice and lost both games, suffering a 4-2 setback March 29 and a 6-1 defeat May 4. Before recording their first hit in Monday’s game, the Fords had been no-hit in their previous 11 innings. Emma Morgan leads Cumberland Valley with five RBIs through four postseason games. Junior Lucy Wolf has paced the Fords from the pitching circle while sophomore Sydney May has been the Eagles’ go-to arm.

Class 5A

Upper Dublin (17-7)

vs. Northern (21-4)

When/where: 12:30 p.m. at Exeter Township High School

How they got here: On the heels of their first District 3 title, the Polar Bears pounded Hatboro-Horsham 13-0 in five innings to open the state tournament. The Cardinals, who finished fourth in District 1, also powered their way to a first-round win, defeating Cardinal O’Hara 13-1.

Next up: Awaiting the winner is a semifinal matchup Monday against either District 1 champion Oxford or District 2 runner-up Abington Heights.

Notes: Upper Dublin’s victory Monday was the program’s first state-tournament victory. Northern’s only other PIAA victory came in 2006 when the Polar Bears reached the quarterfinals. After allowing three runs in the first inning of their first district playoff game, the Polar Bears have shut out opponents in 21 of their last 23 innings, allowing four total runs during that stretch. Northern has hit at least one home run in all but one of its postseason games and has hit eight total with Hailey Irwin’s three leading the way. The Cardinals’ lineup boasts four sophomores and three freshmen. Hatboro-Horsham defeated Upper Dublin in the District 1 third-place game. The Cardinals and Hatters split a pair of games earlier in the season.

Photos: Cumberland Valley defeats Garnet Valley in PIAA softball