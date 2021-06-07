PIAA Softball Championships brackets for June 7

2021 PIAA Softball Championships
CLASS 6A
First Round: Monday, June 7
1-1 Spring-Ford 10, 11-2 Whitehall 0
2-1 Hazleton vs. 1-3 Haverford, at Freedom Park, 3
12-1 St. Hubert's vs. 1-4 Quakertown, at Archbishop Ryan High School, 1
1-6 Pennsbury 6, 3-1 Warwick 1
1-2 Neshaminy vs. 3-2 Chambersburg, at Spring-Ford High School, 3:30
7-2 Canon-McMillan 7, 6-1 Mifflin County 4
1-5 North Penn vs. 11-1 Northampton, at Patriot's Park, 6
7-1 Bethel Park vs. 3-3 Penn Manor, at Norwin High School, 4
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
1-1 Spring-Ford vs. TBD
1-6 Pennsbury vs. TBD
7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. TBD
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 5A
First Round: Monday, June 7
1-1 W.C. East 8, 3-5 Daniel Boone 0
2-1 West Scranton 6, 3-3 Elizabethtown 2
12-1 Franklintowne Charter High vs. 1-2 Springfield (D), at Archbishop Ryan High School, 11 a.m.
3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg vs. 1-3 Marple-Newtown, at Millersville University, 4:30
11-1 Pocono Mountain East vs. 3-4 Exeter Township, at Patriot's Park, 4
3-2 Twin Valley vs. 7-2 Armstrong, at Lyons Ballpark, 5
7-1 North Hills vs. 7-4 Fox Chapel, at North Allegheny High School, 6:30
6-1 Bellefonte vs. 7-3 Chartiers Valley, at Saint Francis University, 1:30
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
1-1 W.C. East vs. 2-1 West Scranton, TBA
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 4A
First Round: Monday, June 7
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic vs. 12-3 Archbishop Wood, at Patriot's Park, 2
1-1 Villa Joseph Marie vs. 12-2 Archbishop Carroll, at Boyertown High School, noon
12-1 Archbishop Ryan vs. 3-2 Hamburg, at Bristol High School, 3
2-1 Tunkhannock vs. 4-1 Danville, at Marywood University, 3:30
3-1 Bishop McDevitt vs. 11-2 Berwick, at Lebanon Valley College, 4
9-1 Clearfield vs. 7-2 Highlands, at Heindl Field (DuBois City Park), 2
7-1 Beaver 11, 3-3 Eastern York 0 (5 innings)
10-1 Franklin vs. Elizabeth Forward, at Slippery Rock University, 5
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
7-1 Beaver vs. TBD
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 3A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 Pequea Valley 10, 12-2 Swenson 0 (6 innings)
1-1 Palmerton vs. TBD, at Pine Grove Area High School, noon
4-1 Loyalsock vs. 2-1 Mid Valley, at Central Columbia High School, 7
12-1 PACS vs. 11-2 North Schuylkill, at Archbishop Ryan High School, 3
6-1 Cambria Heights vs. 3-2 Bermudian Springs, at Saint Francis University, 4
9-1 Punxsutawney vs. 7-2 Elwood City, at Heindl Field (DuBois City Park), noon
7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 6-2 Bald Eagle Area, at Peterswood Park, 3
10-1 Jamestown vs. 7-3 Avonworth, at PSU - Behrend, 5
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-1 Pequea Valley vs. TBD
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, June 7
2-1 Elk Lake vs. 4-1 Line Mountain, at Tunkhannock High School, 4:30
3-1 Brandywine Heights vs. 6-2 Penns Valley, at Lyons Ballfield, 4:30
6-1 Mount Union vs. 4-2 Wyalusing, at Mount Aloysius College, noon
12-1 Conwell Egan vs. 11-1 Williams Valley, at Pine Grove Area High School, 4:30
9-1 Moniteau vs. 10-2 Union City, at Clarion Limestone High School, 4
7-1 Laurel vs. 4 Frazier, at North Allegheny High School, 4
5-1 Chestnut Ridge vs. 7-2 Shenango, at Bedford High School, 4
10-1 Sharpsville vs. 7-3 Ligonier Valley, at Slippery Rock University, 3
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 12
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 1A
First Round: Monday, June 7
2-1 Old Forge vs. 4-1 Montgomery, at Central Columbia High School, 4:30
11-1 Tri Valley vs. 1-1 Faith Christian Academy, at Pine Grove Area High School, 2:30
3-1 Halifax 7, 2 Northeast Bradford 5
5-1 Meyersdale vs. 6-2 Williamsburg, at Windber High School, 3
7-1 West Greene vs. 5-2 Shade, at Peterswood Park, 1
10-1 Cambridge Springs vs. 9-2 Clarion Limestone, at PSU - Behrend, 3
6-1 Glendale vs. 7-2 Union, at Mount Aloysius College, 2:30
9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 7-3 Leechburg, at Heindl Field (DuBois city Park), 4
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
3-1 Halifax vs. TBD
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
TBD