 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PIAA Softball Championships brackets for June 10
0 Comments
agate
PIAA Softball

PIAA Softball Championships brackets for June 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Carlisle Softball 1

Mechanicsburg’s Madisyn Saposnek fires in a pitch during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Carlisle Monday at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Softball Championships

CLASS 6A

First Round: Monday, June 7

1-1 Spring-Ford 10, 11-2 Whitehall 0

1-3 Haverford 2, 2-1 Hazleton 0

1-4 Quakertown 12, 12-1 St. Hubert's 0

1-6 Pennsbury 6, 3-1 Warwick 1

1-2 Neshaminy 7, 3-2 Chambersburg 1

7-2 Canon-McMillan 7, 6-1 Mifflin County 4

1-5 North Penn 7, 11-1 Northampton 0

3-3 Penn Manor 4, 7-1 Bethel Park 1

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

1-3 Haverford 5, 1-1 Spring-Ford 3

1-6 Pennsbury 6, 1-4 Quakertown 2

7-2 Canon-McMillan 5, 1-2 Neshaminy 3

1-5 North Penn 4, 3-3 Penn Manor 0

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

1-3 Haverford vs. 1-6 Pennsbury, TBA

1-5 North Penn vs. 7-2 Canon-McMillan, TBA

Championship: Thursday, June 17

TBD

---

CLASS 5A

First Round: Monday, June 7

1-1 W.C. East 8, 3-5 Daniel Boone 0

2-1 West Scranton 6, 3-3 Elizabethtown 2

1-2 Springfield (D) 17, 12-1 Franklin Towne Charter High 0

3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg 8, 1-3 Marple Newtown 2

3-4 Exeter Township 2, 11-1 Pocono Mountain East 1

7-2 Armstrong 10, 3-2 Twin Valley 1

7-1 North Hills 6, 7-4 Fox Chapel 0

6-1 Bellefonte 4, 7-3 Chartiers Valley 1

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

1-1 W.C. East vs. 2-1 West Scranton, at Patriots Park, 4

3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg 5, 1-2 Springfield (D) 0

3-4 Exeter Township vs. 7-2 Armstrong, at Bedford High School, 3

6-1 Bellefonte vs. 7-1 North Hills, at St. Francis University, 3

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg vs. TBD

Championship: Friday, June 18

TBD

---

CLASS 4A

First Round: Monday, June 7

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 12-3 Archbishop Wood 2

1-1 Villa Joseph Marie 7, 12-2 Archbishop Carroll 3

3-2 Hamburg 20, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 0

2-1 Tunkhannock 1, 4-1 Danville 0 (9 innings)

3-1 Bishop McDevitt 3, 11-2 Berwick 2

7-2 Highlands 7, 9-1 Clearfield 1

7-1 Beaver 11, 3-3 Eastern York 0 (5 innings)

7-3 Elizabeth Forward 15, 10-1 Franklin 0

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 6, 1-1 Villa Joseph Marie 0

2-1 Tunkhannock 8, 3-2 Hamburg 0

3-1 Bishop McDevitt vs. 7-2 Highlands, at Mt. Aloysius College, 4

7-1 Beaver 5, 7-3 Elizabeth Forward 3

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock, TBA

7-1 Beaver vs. TBD

Championship: Thursday, June 17

TBD

---

CLASS 3A

First Round: Monday, June 7

3-1 Pequea Valley 10, 12-2 Swenson 0 (6 innings)

4-2 Central Columbia 2, 1-1 Palmerton 0

2-1 Mid Valley 12, 4-1 Loyalsock 0 (5 innings)

11-2 North Schuylkill 19, 12-1 PACS 0

6-1 Cambria Heights 8, 3-2 Bermudian Springs 1

9-1 Punxsutawney 4, 7-2 Elwood City 3 (10 innings)

7-1 Mount Pleasant 4, 6-2 Bald Eagle Area 0

7-3 Avonworth 8, 10-1 Jamestown 0

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

4-2 Central Columbia 3, 3-1 Pequea Valley 0

2-1 Mid Valley 7, 11-2 North Schuylkill 6

9-1 Punxsutawney 6, 6-1 Cambria Heights 4

Quarterfinals: Friday, June 11

7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 7-3 Avonworth, at Norwin High School, 2

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

4-2 Central Columbia vs. 2-1 Mid Valley, TBA

9-1 Punxsutawney vs. TBD

Championship: Friday, June 18

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Monday, June 7

4-1 Line Mountain 6, 2-1 Elk Lake 0

3-1 Brandywine Heights 3, 6-2 Penns Valley 2

6-1 Mount Union 12, 4-2 Wyalusing 3

11-1 Williams Valley 16, 12-1 Conwell Egan 0

10-2 Union City 9, 9-1 Moniteau 0

7-1 Laurel 6, 4 Frazier 0

5-1 Chestnut Ridge 3, 7-2 Shenango 2 (10 innings)

7-3 Ligonier Valley 3, 10-1 Sharpsville 2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

4-1 Line Mountain 4, 3-1 Brandywine Heights 0 (8 innings)

6-1 Mount Union vs. 11-1 Williams Valley, at Milesburg Little League Complex, 1

10-2 Union City 6, 7-1 Laurel 5

7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge, at Mt. Aloysius College, 1:30

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

4-1 Line Mountain vs. TBD

10-2 Union City vs. TBD

Championship: Thursday, June 17

TBD

---

CLASS 1A

First Round: Monday, June 7

4-1 Montgomery 7, 2-1 Old Forge 0

11-1 Tri-Valley 13, 1-1 Faith Christian Academy 1

3-1 Halifax 7, 2 Northeast Bradford 5

5-1 Meyersdale 6, 6-2 Williamsburg 0

7-1 West Greene 5, 5-2 Shade 4

10-1 Cambridge Springs 9, 9-2 Clarion Limestone 5

6-1 Glendale 6, 7-2 Union 5

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic 14, 7-3 Leechburg 9

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10

11-1 Tri-Valley 4, 4-1 Montgomery 3

3-1 Halifax 1, 5-1 Meyersdale 0

7-1 West Greene 6, 10-1 Cambridge Springs 5 (10 innings)

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic 9, 6-1 Glendale 2

Semifinals: Monday, June 14

3-1 Halifax vs. 11-1 Tri-Valley, TBA

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 7-1 West Greene, TBA

Championship: Friday, June 18

TBD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News