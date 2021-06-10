PIAA Softball Championships brackets for June 10

2021 PIAA Softball Championships
CLASS 6A
First Round: Monday, June 7
1-1 Spring-Ford 10, 11-2 Whitehall 0
1-3 Haverford 2, 2-1 Hazleton 0
1-4 Quakertown 12, 12-1 St. Hubert's 0
1-6 Pennsbury 6, 3-1 Warwick 1
1-2 Neshaminy 7, 3-2 Chambersburg 1
7-2 Canon-McMillan 7, 6-1 Mifflin County 4
1-5 North Penn 7, 11-1 Northampton 0
3-3 Penn Manor 4, 7-1 Bethel Park 1
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
1-3 Haverford 5, 1-1 Spring-Ford 3
1-6 Pennsbury 6, 1-4 Quakertown 2
7-2 Canon-McMillan 5, 1-2 Neshaminy 3
1-5 North Penn 4, 3-3 Penn Manor 0
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
1-3 Haverford vs. 1-6 Pennsbury, TBA
1-5 North Penn vs. 7-2 Canon-McMillan, TBA
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 5A
First Round: Monday, June 7
1-1 W.C. East 8, 3-5 Daniel Boone 0
2-1 West Scranton 6, 3-3 Elizabethtown 2
1-2 Springfield (D) 17, 12-1 Franklin Towne Charter High 0
3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg 8, 1-3 Marple Newtown 2
3-4 Exeter Township 2, 11-1 Pocono Mountain East 1
7-2 Armstrong 10, 3-2 Twin Valley 1
7-1 North Hills 6, 7-4 Fox Chapel 0
6-1 Bellefonte 4, 7-3 Chartiers Valley 1
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
1-1 W.C. East vs. 2-1 West Scranton, at Patriots Park, 4
3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg 5, 1-2 Springfield (D) 0
3-4 Exeter Township vs. 7-2 Armstrong, at Bedford High School, 3
6-1 Bellefonte vs. 7-1 North Hills, at St. Francis University, 3
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg vs. TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 4A
First Round: Monday, June 7
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 3, 12-3 Archbishop Wood 2
1-1 Villa Joseph Marie 7, 12-2 Archbishop Carroll 3
3-2 Hamburg 20, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 0
2-1 Tunkhannock 1, 4-1 Danville 0 (9 innings)
3-1 Bishop McDevitt 3, 11-2 Berwick 2
7-2 Highlands 7, 9-1 Clearfield 1
7-1 Beaver 11, 3-3 Eastern York 0 (5 innings)
7-3 Elizabeth Forward 15, 10-1 Franklin 0
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic 6, 1-1 Villa Joseph Marie 0
2-1 Tunkhannock 8, 3-2 Hamburg 0
3-1 Bishop McDevitt vs. 7-2 Highlands, at Mt. Aloysius College, 4
7-1 Beaver 5, 7-3 Elizabeth Forward 3
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock, TBA
7-1 Beaver vs. TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 3A
First Round: Monday, June 7
3-1 Pequea Valley 10, 12-2 Swenson 0 (6 innings)
4-2 Central Columbia 2, 1-1 Palmerton 0
2-1 Mid Valley 12, 4-1 Loyalsock 0 (5 innings)
11-2 North Schuylkill 19, 12-1 PACS 0
6-1 Cambria Heights 8, 3-2 Bermudian Springs 1
9-1 Punxsutawney 4, 7-2 Elwood City 3 (10 innings)
7-1 Mount Pleasant 4, 6-2 Bald Eagle Area 0
7-3 Avonworth 8, 10-1 Jamestown 0
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
4-2 Central Columbia 3, 3-1 Pequea Valley 0
2-1 Mid Valley 7, 11-2 North Schuylkill 6
9-1 Punxsutawney 6, 6-1 Cambria Heights 4
Quarterfinals: Friday, June 11
7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 7-3 Avonworth, at Norwin High School, 2
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
4-2 Central Columbia vs. 2-1 Mid Valley, TBA
9-1 Punxsutawney vs. TBD
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, June 7
4-1 Line Mountain 6, 2-1 Elk Lake 0
3-1 Brandywine Heights 3, 6-2 Penns Valley 2
6-1 Mount Union 12, 4-2 Wyalusing 3
11-1 Williams Valley 16, 12-1 Conwell Egan 0
10-2 Union City 9, 9-1 Moniteau 0
7-1 Laurel 6, 4 Frazier 0
5-1 Chestnut Ridge 3, 7-2 Shenango 2 (10 innings)
7-3 Ligonier Valley 3, 10-1 Sharpsville 2
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
4-1 Line Mountain 4, 3-1 Brandywine Heights 0 (8 innings)
6-1 Mount Union vs. 11-1 Williams Valley, at Milesburg Little League Complex, 1
10-2 Union City 6, 7-1 Laurel 5
7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge, at Mt. Aloysius College, 1:30
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
4-1 Line Mountain vs. TBD
10-2 Union City vs. TBD
Championship: Thursday, June 17
TBD
---
CLASS 1A
First Round: Monday, June 7
4-1 Montgomery 7, 2-1 Old Forge 0
11-1 Tri-Valley 13, 1-1 Faith Christian Academy 1
3-1 Halifax 7, 2 Northeast Bradford 5
5-1 Meyersdale 6, 6-2 Williamsburg 0
7-1 West Greene 5, 5-2 Shade 4
10-1 Cambridge Springs 9, 9-2 Clarion Limestone 5
6-1 Glendale 6, 7-2 Union 5
9-1 DuBois Central Catholic 14, 7-3 Leechburg 9
Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 10
11-1 Tri-Valley 4, 4-1 Montgomery 3
3-1 Halifax 1, 5-1 Meyersdale 0
7-1 West Greene 6, 10-1 Cambridge Springs 5 (10 innings)
9-1 DuBois Central Catholic 9, 6-1 Glendale 2
Semifinals: Monday, June 14
3-1 Halifax vs. 11-1 Tri-Valley, TBA
9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 7-1 West Greene, TBA
Championship: Friday, June 18
TBD