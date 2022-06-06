PIAA Softball: Big Spring battles back, falls short in first-round loss at Archbishop Wood

WARMINSTER — Across the spring softball season, through bitter-cold breezes and blistering sunlight, Big Spring cultivated a reputation as a rugged, ready and never-out-of-it bunch on a run that took the Bulldogs to a division title and a district final.

But in Monday’s PIAA Class 4A opener, host Archbishop Wood weathered the Bulldogs’ bark and limited their collective bite, riding an early 3-0 lead to a 5-2 victory.

“We were never out of a game all season,” Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall said. “This is the first time we lost two in a row. After a loss, they always came back, ready to go. There was just no quit in them. I think that was the biggest thing about this season.”

The Vikings (16-6), earning their first state-tournament win and avenging a 2021 first-round loss to Bethlehem Catholic, built their lead with a three-run second inning, scratching the scoreboard with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Elizabeth James, a fielder’s choice on an Alyssa Miller groundout, and an RBI single from Parker Kraus.

“We’re not super big power hitters,” Archbishop Wood head coach Jackie Ecker said. “We get on base any way, and the girls string it together. That’s how we get it done.”

The three-run spurt was enough for Archbishop Wood pitcher Dakota Fanelli. The Philadelphia Catholic League’s pitcher of the year struck out seven Bulldogs and allowed two runs (one earned) across seven innings. Big Spring (19-6) tagged the junior for seven hits, including an RBI single from Big Spring starting pitcher Fallon Feaser (2.0 IP, 5R (3ER), 0K, 2BB) in the top of the third and a Rylee Piper two-out single in the top of the fourth. She also allowed baserunners in the fifth and sixth innings but worked out of both innings unscathed.

“She is probably the most resilient pitcher I ever coached,” Ecker said. “Ever. She got hit hard, hard enough that any other pitcher would probably want to come out. She didn’t want to come out, and she kept throwing hard. She got it done, and the team was behind her the whole time.”

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs limited the damage and kept themselves within striking distance in Wood’s half of the fourth inning. Three straight singles gave the Vikings a 4-1 lead with runners on first and third. Big Spring’s defense allowed an additional run on a double steal but recorded the out at second base.

It was the last baserunner the Bulldogs allowed, as Big Spring’s Rylee Piper pitched four scoreless innings, collecting two strikeouts along the way.

But the Big Spring bats couldn’t muster a comeback.

“They know we can score three runs in a heartbeat,” Gutshall said. “They were just waiting for it to happen, but they hit a couple balls right at people late.”

Archbishop Wood advances to face either Shamokin or Tunkhannock in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

“Last year, it got away from us in the first round,” Ecker said. “Our goal was to win this game, and that’s what we did. These guys killed it.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

