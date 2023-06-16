Due to forecasted inclement weather for Friday afternoon, the PIAA postponed Northern’s PIAA Class 5A softball championship game against Shaler Area to 4 p.m. Saturday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.

Four of the other PIAA baseball and softball championship games scheduled for Friday in State College were also postponed to Saturday.

The Class 3A softball championship game between Mid Valley and Juniata, have also been postponed to noon Saturday.

The Class A softball final between Tri Valley and Union remained on as scheduled.

Saturday’s baseball schedule features rescheduled championship games at 10:30 a.m. (Class 2A, Mount Union vs. Bald Eagle Area), 1:30 p.m. (Class 4A, Dallas vs. Bellefonte) and 4:30 p.m. (Class 6A, Father Judge vs. Mount Lebanon).

Showers and thunderstorms were possible throughout Friday morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Northern advanced to its first state championship game in program history with a 4-1 win over Abington Heights in Tuesday’s Class 5A semifinal.

