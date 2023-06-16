Sports Staff
Magee struck out 13 and allowed three hits in the Polar Bears District 3 championship win over Mechanicsburg.
Due to forecasted inclement weather for Friday afternoon, the PIAA postponed Northern’s PIAA Class 5A softball championship game against Shaler Area to 4 p.m. Saturday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.
Four of the other PIAA baseball and softball championship games scheduled for Friday in State College were also postponed to Saturday.
The Class 3A softball championship game between Mid Valley and Juniata, have also been postponed to noon Saturday.
The Class A softball final between Tri Valley and Union remained on as scheduled.
Saturday’s baseball schedule features rescheduled championship games at 10:30 a.m. (Class 2A, Mount Union vs. Bald Eagle Area), 1:30 p.m. (Class 4A, Dallas vs. Bellefonte) and 4:30 p.m. (Class 6A, Father Judge vs. Mount Lebanon).
Showers and thunderstorms were possible throughout Friday morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.
Northern advanced to its first state championship game in program history with a 4-1 win over Abington Heights in Tuesday’s Class 5A semifinal.
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5A Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Sam Rybacki throws a strike during the first inning of their District 3 Class 5 Chapionship game against Northern on Thursday at Messiah University.
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Sam Rybacki throws a strike during the first inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Northern on Thursday at Messiah University.
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Sam Rybacki, right, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the catch from Northern's Jessica Li during the first inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Hannah Galbraith, right, steals second base in front of Mechanicsburg's Lauren Paul during the second inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Sabrina Paulin smiles as she heads for third base after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Sabrina Paulin, center, is cheered by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Samantha Magee fires a strike during the third inning of a District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Paul catches a high pop fly ball to the infield for the out during the third inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Northern on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern takes the field during the third inning of their District 3 Class 5A Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Emily Randalls, left, gets the out at first base against Mechanicsburg's Kelsea Harshbarger during the fourth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Mechanicsburg's Kelsea Harshbarger, left, gets the out at first base against Northern's Sabrina Paulin during the fifth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Paul catches a pop fly against Northern's Tayler Yoder during the fifth inning of a District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Kiera O'Brine catches a pop fly ball at home plate to make the out during the sixth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5 Championship game on at Messiah University.
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
