DILLSBURG – It took a celebratory jump in the creek on the Messiah University campus to cool off Northern’s Sammy Magee Thursday afternoon.

For 90 minutes on Messiah’s softball field at the Starry Athletic Fields Complex, the sophomore right-hander put together a sizzling performance in the pitching circle, striking out 13 Mechanicsburg batters in a three-hit shutout and pacing the Polar Bears to the program’s first district title with a 4-0 victory in the District 3 Class 5 a championship game.

“She’s a competitor,” said Northern head coach Emily Quatrale of her starting pitcher. “I think she rises to the moment. She was meant for this stage.”

While Magee stymied the Mechanicsburg bats, Sabrina Paulin delivered the day’s biggest punch at the plate for the No. 5 Polar Bears (20-4). With a runner on third and two outs in the second inning, Paulin worked the count full against Wildcat starter Sam Rybacki and pulled the pitch over the fence in left field.

“I knew I was timing her up,” Paulin said. “As soon as I felt it, I knew it was gone. It’s an amazing feeling, especially in this game. It was so important.”

The home run plated courtesy runner Hannah Galbraith – running for Magee, who had drawn a leadoff walk – and gave the Polar Bears the momentum they needed.

“Without her and that hit and that energy,” Magee said, “we might not have had that carry out the whole game.”

The No 2 Wildcats (22-3) mustered three baserunners against Magee in the game’s seven innings. All three reached second base, including Rybacki, who led off the bottom of the first with a single and stole second with one out before Magee ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.

“As soon as I walked on the field, I was ready,” Magee said. “I was ready for today, and my team really helped me get through it.”

Rybacki, who pitched Mechanicsburg to a 3-1 win at Northern in a May 15 regular-season finale, limited the Polar Bear lineup once again. She allowed three total hits, struck out four and walked two. But with the Wildcats outhitting the Polar Bears 3-2 in the sixth inning, Northern posted another run on a pair of Mechanicsburg errors in the outfield. In the seventh, Paulin drew a leadoff walk and later scored from second when Emily Randalls lined a ball down the right-field line that found grass.

Meanwhile, Magee maintained her momentum in the circle.

“We got down early,” Hiestand said, “and against a team like that, it’s hard to score runs when they have a pitcher who’s throwing her best stuff today. She brought her A-game.”

That A-game helped Magee retire the final 12 batters she faced, six of them via strikeout.

“She was sharp from the beginning,” Quatrale said. “It just seemed like she got stronger, somehow, as we went. If the heat did bother, she just kept going. She had an awesome game.”

As the District 3 champion, the Polar Bears earned a first-round state playoff game at home, scheduled for Monday, against the third-place team from District 1.

The Polar Bears paved their path to district gold with a first-round win over Red Land before knocking out Lancaster-Lebanon League opponents in Donegal and Solanco on the road before Thursday’s championship bout.

“We knew it from the start,” Quatrale said. “It was just a matter of them realizing what they were and having that confidence. Now that they know, it's going to be hard to stop us.”

Mechanicsburg also opens the state tournament at home, hosting the WPIAL runner-up.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls,” Hiestand said. “I’m honored that we were here. We’ll be back.”