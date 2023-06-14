Northern’s softball players have enjoyed the ride, the very literal one, that has transported the Polar Bears to school history.

The bus rides have taken them from their high school in Dillsburg to a district championship in the nearby village of Grantham, and state tournament victories hours away in Exeter Township and Allentown, and to the brink of the program's first state championship.

Between the lines, they’ve clobbered the competition. Between the stops, they’ve savored and soaked in the moments on the bus together to a soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift and the Weekend with a dose of country music mixed in.

“We blast music,” junior Tayler Yoder said. “We scream at the top of our lungs. It’s like a party.”

The party is set to bring the District 3 champion Polar Bears (23-4) to Friday’s PIAA Class 5A title game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Park, opposite Shaler Area, the No. 3 entry from the WPIAL.

“We’re excited that it’s such a big game coming up,” head coach Emily Quatrale said, “but we’re just having fun right now. We’re probably the most excited to just keep on extending the season and get more time with this team.”

Quatrale, a member of the softball team at Messiah that reached the NCAA Division III finals, sees similar cohesion and composure from the Polar Bears on their historic run. Northern has outscored opponents 27-1 through three games in the state tournament after posting a 4-0 shutout against Mechanicsburg in the June 1 District 3 title game.

“It was knowing that if we lose one game, we’re done,” sophomore Sammy Magee said. “We all really wanted it bad, and we’ve found a way. As soon as we got to states, we kind of kicked it into another gear and got the job done.”

Magee has had a hand in Northern’s postseason success, starting all seven postseason games in the pitching circle. In 18 innings of the state playoffs, she allowed one earned run, five hits and seven walks while striking out 22, all with the confidence in the defenders behind her, the ones shouting along to the music blaring from the speakers on the bus.

“I trust each and every one of them,” Magee said. “No matter what day it is, one of them comes up with a big play or a big hit, and I have complete confidence that they’re going to back me up.”

In Tuesday’s state semifinal, a 4-1 win over Abington Heights in Allentown, Yoder delivered the big hit, a solo shot to give the Bears a brief lead. After the Comets tied it, she drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning.

“I can’t believe we’re here in this tournament and we’re about to play in the championship game,” she reiterated at a practice Wednesday, less than 24 hours later. “I never would have guessed that, but I’m very happy to be here, and I’m excited.”

The Polar Bears steered themselves toward a state championship game berth after an inflection point at the end of the regular season. They had wrapped up their schedule with a loss to Mechanicsburg and felt flat in a postseason tune-up the next day in a scrimmage against Dallastown.

“We needed to be more positive” senior Jessie Li said. “We needed to cheer each other on. In the games that we lost, it was definitely more of a mental battle than our skill out on the field not being there. We have a lot of talent on this team, so it was really just pulling all of our heads together to get to that one goal.”

They talked things over, hashed them out. Exactly one month later, after seven straight postseason wins and miles of bonding on bus rides in between, they’re set to play for state gold.

“That definitely got us to this point,” Yoder said of the talk before the postseason. “Now we understand each other on a deeper level.”

At a glance

Northern (23-4) vs. Shaler (22-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Friday at Penn State University’s Nittany Lion Park

How they got here: The District 3 champion Polar Bears blasted Hatboro-Horsham 13-0 in five innings and dispatched Upper Dublin 10-0 in six before taking a 4-1 semifinal decision over Abington Heights. The Titans defeated Central Mountain 2-1 before knocking off (District 7) Trinity 5-1 and outlasting another WPIAL foe, Armstrong, 8-5 in an eight-inning semifinal.

Notes: Northern’s semifinal win was the program’s first. The Polar Bears also reached the state quarterfinals in 2006. The Titans are making their sixth appearance in the state title game. They won titles in 2006 and 2004. Shaler defeated Chambersburg for its 2004 crown and lost to Shippensburg in the 1982 Class 2A title game, its first trip to the finals. Yoder’s home run in the state semifinals was the team’s 41st home run of the season, a total produced by eight players. Shaler standout freshman Bria Bosiljevac collected 13 strikeouts in Monday’s semifinal. Shaler also has finalists in Thursday’s Class 5A baseball championship game and Saturday’s Class 3A boys volleyball championship match, a first for any school in Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Mike White. The Titans' only loss came in an 11-7 setback to Trinity in the WPIAL semifinals.

