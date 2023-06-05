DILLSBURG — Northern hosted its first ever PIAA softball game Monday and used the home-field advantage to blast Hatboro-Horsham 13-0 in five innings Monday.

The win moves the Bears into the quarterfinals on Thursday against Upper Dublin, a 12-1 winner over Cardinal O’Hara. The game will be played at a site to be determined at noon to accommodate the Northern High School graduation.

Northern’s Sammy Magee set the tone from the pitching circle, retiring the Hatters in order, including two via strikeout.

“My team has supported me so much through this run,” Magee said.

“Their energy was amazing, and the girls did a great job. They energize me and keep me focused on the circle. Our offense is so good, and it gives me confidence when they play and hit like that.”

Northern jumped to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tayler Yoder ripped the first pitch from Alyssa Tooley for a single.

Two pitches later, Emily Randalls smoked a triple to right-center to plate Yoder. Hailey Irwin launched the first of her two home runs to extend the Bears’ lead to 3-0. Magee singled to left, and after three straight walks forced in a run, Kiera O’Brine hit a sacrifice fly to plate Jesse Li. Later, with the bases loaded, Emily Randalls lined a double to the fence in left-center to plate three more runs.

“We know this team is capable of hitting like that, and we are starting to see the confidence in them,” Bears coach Emily Quatrale said. “Sammy is starting to feel more confident in the circle, and you can see the energy and desire from this team, a total team win tonight.”

Tess Kearney, one of the Hatters’ top hitters, bounced a ball just over Magee’s glove for Hatboro-Horsham’s only hit of the game. Magee retired the final 12 batters, including eight with strikeouts. Magee allowed one hit, no walks, and finished with 10 strikeouts.

Li lined a ball into the left field stands for a home run in the second, and Irwin launched another home run to drive in O’Brine and Miller, who each singled. Magee hit the next pitch for another home run.

The Bears tallied 13 runs on 11 hits and two errors while drawing three walks.

“After the first inning, I told the girls we just needed to hit the ball and if they could score eight, so could we,” Hatter’s coach Jen Toomey saisd. “I have to give their pitcher credit. She kept us off balance and threw that high pitch for strikes. Man, can they hit. Our pitchers hit their spots. They just hit balls.”

Randalls, Irwin, Magee and Li each had two hits and Irwin drove in five runs and Randalls drove in four runs.

