With the regular season winding down, the Northern York softball team has been peaking at the right time as it eyes a postseason run. The Polar Bears are firing on all offensive cylinders, averaging 12 runs a game, and came into Monday’s Mid-Penn Colonial matchup with host Big Spring riding a seven-game winning streak.

Not even a location change on Monday to the turf field at the Keystone Fieldhouse Sports Complex because of wet conditions could derail Northern’s dynamic offense. The Polar Bears pounded 11 hits, including home runs from Jessie Li and Hailey Irwin, while Grace Singer excelled in the circle to top the Bulldogs 6-1.

“They’re just gaining confidence and experience as we go,” Northern head coach Emily Quatrale said. “I think we’re just getting stronger and stronger.”

Northern (13-2) wasted little time in the contest, jumping on Big Spring starter Zoey Zimmerman in the top half of the first inning. The Polar Bears plated two runs on squared-up base hits from Em Randalls, Irwin and Sammy Magee before the Bulldogs even batted.

“That put us behind the eight-ball real quick,” Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall said. “The same thing happened the first time we played them. But that’s a tough loss.”

Singer and Zimmerman traded zeroes on the scoreboard into the fifth inning before Gutshall called on Maeve Hurley to relieve for the Bulldogs. Hurley quickly recorded two outs before walking two batters as the southpaw struggled to locate her fastball. Falling behind the next batter, Li, Hurley grooved one, but the Northern shortstop dropped the barrel of the bat on the offering, crushing it over the centerfield fence to push the Polar Bears’ advantage to 5-0.

Northern added another run in the seventh when Irwin greeted Bulldogs’ reliever Fallon Feaser with a blast over the right-center fence despite a valiant effort by outfielder Madalyn Black to keep the ball in the yard.

“That’s a good team over there,” Gutshall said. “They can hit. There’s no doubt about it. I think they’ve shown everyone they can hit. We just had to hit with them, and we didn’t come up with a big hit.”

Big Spring (11-4) ruined the Northern shutout, scratching a run across in the final frame as Jaden Hair’s flare fell in shallow left field, allowing Katie Elder to score from second base.

The Bulldogs had traffic in each inning, but Singer rose to the occasion with the help of the Polar Bears’ solid defense behind her. Northern committed only one error, and Irwin made a spectacular, shoestring catch to prevent two runs from easily scoring.

Despite several automatic balls called when Singer brought her hands together before she was on the mound, the right-hander finished the game with six strikeouts, five of which were to end innings and strand runners on the bases.

“Nothing seems to faze her,” Quatrale said. “A lot of pitchers would get flustered with those illegal pitch calls, but she was just laughing it off. You can’t ask for anything else from your pitcher.”

Li finished 3-for-4 for the Polar Bears, while Randalls, Irwin and Magee each notched two hits to lead the attack.

Hair and Zimmerman were the two Bulldogs to record a multihit game.

