STATE COLLEGE – Northern sophomore Sammy Magee started Saturday’s PIAA Class 5A softball championship game by delivering a first-pitch strike against Shaler leadoff hitter Eloise Facher at Beard Field in Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park.

One-hundred twenty-four pressure-packed minutes later, Magee ended it in the ninth inning, rounding third base on Sabrina Paulin’s one-out single into center field and sliding into history. Paulin beat the throw home for the winning run in a 3-2 victory, clinching the Polar Bears’ first softball state title and the first PIAA team crown for a Northern since the Polar Bears’ baseball triumph in 2011.

“It means so much,” Magee said. “To even be here is just an honor, and to play with these girls one last time, it’s an incredible feeling. I’m so proud of them that they pushed through the whole game. That other team was really talented. It was a battle from the start.”

Magee, aided by the defense behind her, helped the District 3 Polar Bears (24-4) prevail in their lowest-scoring win of the season. She pitched all nine innings, allowing two runs – both on solo home runs – and two other hits while striking out seven and walking three. Shaler’s Facher drove the game-tying home run over the right-field fence in the top of the sixth, and the Titans (23-2) threatened with multiple runners on base later in the sixth, as well as in the seventh and eighth.

But the Polar Bears bore down. Magee recorded a strikeout to avoid further damage in the sixth. She fielded a bunt with one out in the seventh and threw out a Shaler runner breaking for home. And with runners on second and third in the eighth and one out, Northern escaped again when Hailey Irwin caught a fly ball for the second out and delivered a strike to catcher Kiera O’Brine to put out the runner attempting to tag up from third to erase the potential go-ahead run.

“Watching that ball go up in the air,” Irwin said, “lining up (the throw) to home and trusting my catcher and seeing the whole play working out, it couldn’t have gone better.”

Magee retired the Titans in order in the top of the ninth with a ground out and a pair of fly outs.

“They have a tough lineup,” said Northern head coach Emily Quatrale, “and obviously she’s been super impressive this whole postseason. But to give up solo shots and bounce right back and shut down the lineup, it’s huge. It keeps us in the game. That’s why we won.”

Northern capitalizes on mistakes, clinches first berth in PIAA softball championship game Northern defeated Abington Heights 4-1 in Tuesday's PIAA semifinal at Patriots Park in Allentown, capitalizing on defensive mistakes by the Comets.

Sammy Magee powers Northern past Upper Dublin, into PIAA softball semifinals Sammy Magee tossed her third consecutive shutout and knocked in four RBIs in Northern’s 10-0 mercy-rule win over Upper Dublin in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs at Exeter Township HS.

The Polar Bears collectively bounced back after Shaler’s Maya Simunovic put the Titans up 1-0 on a home run between the flag poles behind the left field fence in the top of the third inning. Facing a deficit for the first time since they trailed Red Land 3-0 in the first round of the district playoffs, Northern scratched back to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. After singles by Tayler Yoder and Irwin, senior Jessie Li popped up a pitch from Shaler’s Bria Bosiljevac that landed between three Titan defenders in front of home plate.

“All the pressure’s not on one person to get it done,” Quatrale said. “You know that whoever’s up, they have a chance of having a big hit or making a big play. We have confidence in them all. It makes a team like this really even and helps them play relaxed.”

Five innings and countless deep breaths later, the Polar Bears’ depth bared its teeth once again with Magee on second base and Hannah Keith on first and Paulin, a freshman, stepping up to the plate.

“In that little conversation I had before the at-bat, I said, ‘All we need is a little poke,’” Quatrale said. “’Get the bat on the ball if it’s in the zone. Just stick your bat out, try to put something on it, put it in play and see what happens,’ and that’s what she did. It was huge of her to have the confidence and composure in that situation and come through with that hit.”

With three freshmen, one sophomore, two juniors and three seniors in their starting lineup Saturday, the Polar Bears punctuated a historic run that saw them finish in a tie for first place in the Mid-Penn’s Colonial division with a Greencastle-Antrim team that won the conference. Northern went on to capture District 3 gold for the first time in program history and win state quarterfinal and semifinal games on their way to an unprecedented prize on Beard Field.

“It’s huge,” Quatrale said. “It paves the way for future teams. They see that a Northern team can do it. Obviously, we’re losing a couple key seniors, but we have a lot of young talent that will make up a key part of the lineup next year, and we’ll build off that and hopefully be back here again.”

Photos: Northern defeats Mechanicsburg for District 3 Class 5A softball crown