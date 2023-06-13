ALLENTOWN — Sometimes, all you have to do to win is make fewer mistakes than the other team.

Northern made that evident in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 5A softball semifinal, taking advantage of Abington Heights' mistakes en route to a 4-1 win at Patriots Park and clinching the first state title game appearance.

The Bears will take on WPIAL third-place finisher Shaler for the state gold. Shaler defeated fellow WPIAL opponent Armstong 8-5 in extra innings on Monday to advance to the finals scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State.

"It’s so unreal,” Northern shortstop Tayler Yoder said. “This is literally like a dream come true. I cannot believe we’ve made it here.”

Northern pitcher Sammy Magee, who entered Tuesday’s semifinal having tossed three consecutive shutouts, authored another gem. She surrendered just two hits and allowed the one run.

"She’s had incredible composure,” Northern head coach Emily Quatrale said of the sophomore. “It seems like the bigger the game, the better she performs. We can’t ask for anything else.”

The Polar Bears, deemed the away team Tuesday via coin toss, found the scoreboard first when Yoder blasted a Lauren Stalica pitch over the left-center field fence in the third inning to give her team a 1-0 lead.

"I just swung at it and hoped I hit it,” Yoder said. “I saw it go up, but I thought the center-fielder was gonna get it because she’s pretty good.”

The home run was Yoder’s sixth of the season. According to Quatrale, Yoder’s hitting from the leadoff spot has been vital to the Polar Bears’ success.

“She is our spark,” Quatrale said. “She just puts together great at-bats and from the top of the lineup, it gets us going.”

The Comets struck back in the bottom of the inning. Lauryn Notari led off with a walk, then moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Izzy Wilmot. Notari came around to score on a groundout, just avoiding the tag of Northern catcher Kiera O’Brine.

The run ended Magee’s run of three consecutive shutouts, dating back to the District 3 championship game win over Mechanicsburg.

"The run doesn’t matter,” Magee said. “The strikeouts are great and all but (my teammates) making defensive plays behind me and knowing that I can count on them just feels amazing.”

Magee makes playing defense easy, Yoder said.

“I love cheering her on,” Yoder said. “I feel like that’s all I can do as a teammate ... I at least try to have her back.”

No Comet runners advanced past second base from that point forward.

“I wasn’t thinking about the run,” Magee said. “I was just focused on the next batter. I knew that if I dwelled on that one run, I would let my team down.”

Northern took a lead it would never relinquish in the fifth inning. Hannah Keith led off with a single, then scored on an error. Lock Haven commit Hailey Irwin later singled in a pair of runs to give the Polar Bears a three-run lead.

“We got the bases loaded with our three batter (Irwin) up,” Quatrale said. “She came through.”

Just one win away from hoisting the PIAA championship trophy, Quatrale said staying focused is more important now than ever before.

“To a certain extent, you try not to let yourself get too far ahead,” she said. “It’s definitely exciting to see this team just compete, having fun and building from each win.”

