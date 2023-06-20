The 2023 Mid-Penn Carpenter Cup softball team went 1-2 in pool play Tuesday at Philadelphia’s FDR Park.

The 14-player team, comprised of eight Sentinel-area athletes, dropped its first and third games Tuesday. Mid-Penn opened the morning with a 15-0 five-inning setback to Delaware South and fell in a nip-and-tuck 4-3 defeat to Mercer County. Mid-Penn pulled out a 7-6 victory against Delaware County in its second game.

Cumberland Valley’s Maddie Martin powered Mid-Penn’s Game 2 win at the plate, driving in a run across two hits, which included a triple. Shippensburg’s Olivia Lebitz and Cedar Cliff’s Keira Price also plated a run each.

Northern’s Sammy Magee, coming off the Polar Bears’ first PIAA Class 5A title in program history Saturday, pitched two innings in the opening setback, scattering five hits on six runs while walking five. Shippensburg’s Riley Mullen took the ball following Magee’s exit and worked the final three frames, surrendering eight hits on nine runs (eight earned) while striking out two.

In Game 3, CV’s Emma Morgan paced Mid-Penn with two hits while Martin posted another run.

Close Photos: Northern defeats Shaler for PIAA Class 5A softball title Scenes from Northern's 3-2 victory over Shaler in Saturday's PIAA Class 5A softball championship game.